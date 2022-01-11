Patent and Design Statistics – 2021

Despite the pandemic plaguing us wave after wave and the month-long lockdowns announced by the Governments across the world, the Indian Patent Office appears to have done a remarkable job in disposing patent and design applications. For instance, over 30,431 patents have been issued by the patent office in 2021 as opposed to 26,309 patents issued in 2020. Likewise, over 52 patent applications were published in 2021 as opposed to 51,325 patent publications in 2020.

In this post, we bring to you a recap of the patent and design statistics from 2021 and a comparison of these numbers with the statistics from 2020. The data provided herein is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Indian Patent Office which take into account the financial year of March to April . Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the patent office through its online databases and official journals.

Indian Patent Statistics

Particulars Total Number of Applications Total applications Published 52379 Total Patents granted 30431 Total applications examined 67727 Total applications refused 5599 Total applications abandoned due to failure to respond to examination report (s. 21(1)) 5289

Total Number of Patent Applications received based on Applicant City

Name of City Total Number of Applications Delhi 1436 Mumbai 1230 Bangalore 1455 Chennai 1461 Pune 886 Hyderabad 919 Kolkata 273

In 2021, a total of 52379 patent applications were published. Based on the applicant city, Chennai tops the list with 1,461 patent applications followed by Bangalore with a total of 1,455 patent applications. Delhi based applicants filed 1,436 applications while Mumbai based applicants filed 1,230 patent applications. Hyderabad pipped Pune by contributing 919 patent applications while Pune contributed a total of 886 applications. Numbers from Kolkata were significantly lower as compared to the other major cities in India as it contributed to a total of 273 patent applications.

Total Number of Patents Granted

Patent Office Number of Grants Delhi 11143 Chennai 10525 Mumbai 4494 Kolkata 4269 Total 30431

A total of 30431 patent applications were granted in 2021 marking an increase of roughly 15.7% from 2020. The maximum grants came from the Delhi Patent Office which issued as many as 11,143 patents. The Chennai Patent Office issued 10,525 patents while the Mumbai and Kolkata Patent Offices issued 4,494 and 4,269 patents respectively.

Total Number of Applications Examined

Patent Office Number of Applications Delhi 26414 Mumbai 11749 Kolkata 5879 Chennai 23685 Total 67727

In terms of examination of applications and issue of First Examination Reports (FERs), the Delhi Patent Office issued over 26,414 FERs followed by the Chennai Patent Office which examined and issued FERs for 23,685 applications. The patent offices at Mumbai and Kolkata issued examination reports for 11749 and 5879 applications respectively. In all, the patent offices collectively issued 67727 FERs in 2021 as opposed to 70,924 examination reports issued in 2020.

Indian Designs Statistics

A total of 11,997 designs were registered in 2021 as compared to 14,550 registrations in 2020, signifying a decrease of about 17.54% in filings and registrations.

Particulars 2020 2021 Total designs registered 14550 11997

Disclaimer

You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.