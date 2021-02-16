Job Opening: Intellectual Property (IP) Associate – Bangalore

BananaIP Counsels, A Leading Intellectual Property (IP) firm is looking to immediately hire lawyers for the position of IP Associate in it’s IP Strategy and Legal Advisory team. For further details, please refer to the job description below:

Job Title: Intellectual Property (IP) Associate

Department: IP Strategy and Legal Advisory (IP Law, E-Commerce Law, Data/Privacy Law) Media and Entertainment Law, Technology Law and other related laws)



Job description:

Strategic IP Advise and Opinions

IP conflict management and resolution

Contract drafting and review

Oppositions, Revocations, Rectifications and other proceedings



Litigation Management and Dispute resolution



Legal notices, opinions and reports



Research and Publication



Blog contributions



IP Management, Monitoring and Training

Other IP and Legal activities

Joining Date: As soon as possible

Probation Period: 6 months from the date of joining

Location: Kanakapura Road, Bangalore

Education: L.L.M in IP (Preferred) with Expof 2 years. L.L.B with 5 years Exp



Experience: 2 – 3 Years

Skills:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Well-versed with Intellectual Property Law and related laws



Application Process

Interested candidates may apply along with a cover letter by email to [email protected], with the subject “Application for IP Associate Position”. Candidates must include the following documents in the email:

CV highlighting the candidate’s background;

A short personal statement indicating suitability for the job; and

A short write-up on any topic related to Intellectual Property Law (600- 1000 words).

Note: BananaIP’s team will contact you if your application is shortlisted.

About BananaIP Counsels

After 16-years of IP services and excellence, BananaIP is recognized as a pioneer in the evolution of IP in India through high quality services, law, and policy contributions, highly cited publications, and proactive technology integration.

With a team of more than 60 legal and technical professionals, BananaIP is one of the largest IP firms in India today. We serve more than 600 clients and have managed more than 20,000 files or projects. (Read more)