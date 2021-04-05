Chennai highest contributor of patent applications so far, Mumbai and Bangalore follow suit

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 800 patent applications have been published in the 14th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 800 applications published in the journal, 185 applications account for early publications while 615 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted last week as compared to 1,194 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 39.36%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 80 37 53.75% decrease Mumbai 32 23 28.13% decrease Chennai 107 112 4.67% increase Kolkata 1 13 1200% increase Total 220 185 15.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 529 219 58.6% decrease Mumbai 111 48 56.76% decrease Chennai 259 219 15.44% decrease Kolkata 151 129 14.57% decrease Total 1,050 615 41.43% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,270

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 800

Percentage difference: 37.01% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,774 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 977 Mumbai 559 Chennai 1,005 Kolkata 233 Total 2,774

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 501 219 56.29% decrease Mumbai 161 113 29.81% decrease Chennai 359 277 22.84% decrease Kolkata 173 115 33.53% decrease Total 1,194 724 39.36% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 800 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 137 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 48 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai, 7 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 26th March 2021 to 2nd April 2021 Delhi 202 21 Mumbai 266 28 Pune 194 14 Bangalore 265 48 Chennai 400 17 Hyderabad 159 7 Kolkata 47 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,034 Total ordinary publications 11,059 Total applications published 14,093 Total grants in Delhi 3,423 Total grants in Mumbai 1,468 Total grants in Chennai 3,201 Total grants in Kolkata 1,361 Total Grants 9,453 Total applications examined 23,936

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,836 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,836

