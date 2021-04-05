+91-80-26860424 / 34

05 April 2021
Chennai highest contributor of patent applications so far, Mumbai and Bangalore follow suit

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 2nd of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 800 patent applications have been published in the 14th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 800 applications published in the journal, 185 applications account for early publications while 615 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted last week as compared to 1,194 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 39.36%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi803753.75% decrease
Mumbai322328.13% decrease
Chennai1071124.67% increase
Kolkata1131200% increase
Total22018515.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi52921958.6% decrease
Mumbai1114856.76% decrease
Chennai25921915.44% decrease
Kolkata15112914.57% decrease
Total1,05061541.43% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,270

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 800

Percentage difference: 37.01% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,774 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi977
Mumbai559
Chennai1,005
Kolkata233
Total2,774

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi50121956.29% decrease
Mumbai16111329.81% decrease
Chennai35927722.84% decrease
Kolkata17311533.53% decrease
Total1,19472439.36% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 800 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 137 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 48 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai, 7 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date26th March 2021 to 2nd April 2021
Delhi20221
Mumbai26628
Pune19414
Bangalore26548
Chennai40017
Hyderabad1597
Kolkata472

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,034
Total ordinary publications11,059
Total applications published14,093
Total grants in Delhi3,423
Total grants in Mumbai1,468
Total grants in Chennai3,201
Total grants in Kolkata1,361
Total Grants9,453
Total applications examined23,936

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,836 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,836

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

