78% increase in patent publications this week, grants decrease slightly

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 12th of February 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,850 patent applications have been published in the 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,850 applications published in the journal, 329 applications account for early publications while 1,521 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 573 applications have been granted last week as compared to 850 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 32.59%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 10 98 880% increase Mumbai 8 91 1037.5% increase Chennai 104 118 13.46% increase Kolkata 121 22 81.82% decrease Total 243 329 35.39% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 289 852 194.81% increase Mumbai 85 179 110.59% increase Chennai 196 275 40.31% increase Kolkata 223 215 3.59% decrease Total 793 1,521 91.8% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,036

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,850

Percentage difference: 78.57% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,556 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 683 Mumbai 189 Chennai 572 Kolkata 112 Total 1,556

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 309 187 39.48% decrease Mumbai 107 113 5.61% increase Chennai 317 198 37.54% decrease Kolkata 117 75 35.9% decrease Total 850 573 32.59% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,850 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 176 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 28 applications from Delhi, 15 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 47 applications from Chennai, 29 applications from Hyderabad and 14 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 5th February 2021 to 12th February 2021 Delhi 68 28 Mumbai 109 15 Pune 74 20 Bangalore 108 23 Chennai 189 47 Hyderabad 48 29 Kolkata 14 14

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,602 Total ordinary publications 5,374 Total applications published 6,976 Total grants in Delhi 1,450 Total grants in Mumbai 600 Total grants in Chennai 1,403 Total grants in Kolkata 582 Total Grants 4,035 Total applications examined 10,339

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 1,422 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 1,422

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.