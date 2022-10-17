5 Reasons to Conduct a Patent Search

A patent search can help you understand the types of products that have been produced in the past. This can help you to decide how you want to develop your product, and what features it should have. A patent search can also reveal how other companies have developed their products – and what mistakes they’ve made along the way. This could help you to avoid making any common errors and save you valuable time and money in the development process. If you’re developing new technology, a patent search can help you to understand what features you need to include in your product. This way, you can design something that’s novel and non-obvious.