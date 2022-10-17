5 Reasons to Conduct a Patent Search
So you’ve come up with a brilliant idea for a new product. You’ve even drawn up plans and prototypes. But before you take things any further, there’s one essential step you need to take first: Conducting a patent search. A patent search can help identify if your invention is something that hasn’t been produced before, or isn’t too similar to existing products on the market. If your proposed idea breaches any existing patents, conducting a search will alert you to the potential risks involved in continuing with your project. And crucially, it’ll also tell you whether or not your new product would be patentable.
Patent Search will help in checking Patentability of your invention
A patent search will tell you if any patents cover similar products to yours – and therefore whether or not your idea is patentable. To qualify for a Patent your invention must have “novelty” and “non-obviousness”. This means that it must not be similar to any existing products, and it must also be a significant improvement on anything that’s been produced before.
Patent Search will help in assessing risks from Patents of others
A patent search can tell you which companies have patents over products similar to yours. If there are any patents for similar products to yours, you’ll need to consider how this might affect your business. If your product falls within the scope of any patent, you may have to change, discontinue manufacturing, or selling your product. This is because breaching an existing patent is an infringement – even if you didn’t intentionally copy a product. Conducting a patent search will help you to identify the risks involved with your product and work out if it’s viable to pursue your plans.
Patent Search will help in understanding the technology developments in a field
Understanding the type and number of patents in a particular field can give you insight into the development of technology in that industry. For example, if you’re interested in researching solar panel technology, a patent search may reveal that multiple companies have patented new solar panel designs. A patent search may also reveal that some existing patents are due to expire soon. This could indicate that the industry is reaching a stage where Patent risk-free products can be launched.
Patent Search will help in identifying your competitors
A patent search can also reveal which companies are producing similar products to yours. This can give you valuable insight into your competitors and the potential threats they pose to your business. A patent search can also reveal what technologies your competitors are using in their products. This can help you to understand which features are most important to customers – and help you to make informed decisions about what features to include in your own products.
Patent Search will help in developing new products
A patent search can help you understand the types of products that have been produced in the past. This can help you to decide how you want to develop your product, and what features it should have. A patent search can also reveal how other companies have developed their products – and what mistakes they’ve made along the way. This could help you to avoid making any common errors and save you valuable time and money in the development process. If you’re developing new technology, a patent search can help you to understand what features you need to include in your product. This way, you can design something that’s novel and non-obvious.
Conclusion
You would have understood that performing a Patent search has many benefits. It can help you check the Patentability of your invention and the risks in launching a new product. A Patent search can also help in understanding technology gaps in a field and developing new products
