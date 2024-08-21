We bring you the Weekly Patent and Design Statistics report from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs for the period of 9th to 16th of August, 2024.

Patent Statistics Overview:

Total patent publications this week: 1521 (Early publications: 564, Ordinary publications: 957)

Patent examination increased by 405%, standing at 384

Patent grants saw a increase of 13% with 429 applications.

Breakdown by City – Early Publications:

Delhi: decreased by 6% (195 to 183)

Mumbai: showed no changes from the previous week, standing at 112

Chennai: decreased by 29% (340 to 240)

Kolkata: decreased by 50% (58 to 29).

Ordinary Publications by City:

Delhi: 30% increase (453 to 589)

Mumbai: 54% drop (229 to 104)

Chennai: 10% decrease (259 to 233)

Kolkata: declined by 27% (43 to 31).

First Examination Report (FER) Distribution:

Delhi: 185

Mumbai: 75

Chennai: 92

Kolkata: 32

Publications Under Grant by City:

Delhi witnessed a 19% increase (125 to 149)

Mumbai saw a decline of 2% (81 to 79)

Chennai observed an increase of 17% (132 to 155)

Kolkata reported a rise of 15% (40 to 46).

Applications Based on ‘Applicant City’:

Of the 1,521 patent applications, the top contributing cities are:

Delhi: 31

Mumbai: 23

Pune: 29

Bangalore: 116

Chennai: 37

Hyderabad: 12

Kolkata: 2

2024 Yearly Patent Overview (1st Jan – 16th August, 2024):

Early publications: 22,004

Ordinary publications: 31,605

Total applications published: 53,609

Total grants: 52,462 (Delhi: 21,040, Mumbai: 9,994, Chennai: 16,495, Kolkata: 4,933)

Applications examined: 9,301.

Industrial Design Statistics:

358 designs registered this week, a decrease from 500 the previous week.

Total designs registered in 2024: 28,404.

Feedback/Inputs:

We welcome any feedback, comments, or inputs regarding this report. Please reach out to us at [email protected], with the subject line “Indian Patent and Design Statistics 2024 (August 9th to 16th)”.

About BananaIP

BananaIP is a distinguished intellectual property (IP) firm with over 20 years of expertise, providing services in patents, designs, and other IP areas, with specialization in law, technology, and business. The firm’s experienced team includes attorneys proficient in a range of fields, including AI, Automotive, Electric Mobility, Biotech, Electronics/Telecom, Pharma, and Mechanical technologies. For more details, visit – https://www.bananaip.com/intellectual-property-services/

BananaIP operates Intellepedia, a prominent IP publication/blog, widely recognized and cited by IP attorneys and professionals across the world. For the past decade, the firm has been compiling and publishing valuable patent and design statistics from authoritative sources like IP Office databases, contributing to the knowledge base in the field of patents and designs in India.

DISCLAIMER

This report is limited by the following:

Accuracy and availability of data on the IP Office’s online database and publications; The date and time at which the search for the data was performed to collect data; Understanding and analysis of the data by BananaIP’s attorneys and experts, which may vary from other attorneys and experts; and The limitations inherent in the collection of Patent and Design data and statistics.

Compiled by Sushma H. A.

If you have any questions, or if you wish to speak with an IP expert/attorney, please reach us at: [email protected] or 91-80-26860414/24/34.