Delhi High Court Prioritizes Cases Involving Persons with Disabilities

The Delhi High Court has issued a circular prioritizing the listing and disposal of cases involving advocates and persons with disabilities. This initiative is part of the Court’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and ensure equal justice.

The full circular from the Delhi High Court can be accessed here or here.

This development serves as a significant step toward making the legal system more inclusive, and it may influence similar actions across other courts, quasi-judicial bodies, and authorities.

