BananaIP Counsels Logo

Celebrating 20 Years of IP Excellence

Delhi High Court Prioritizes Cases Involving Persons with Disabilities

7 mins ago Accessibility, General 18Views 0Like
Share

The Delhi High Court has issued a circular prioritizing the listing and disposal of cases involving advocates and persons with disabilities. This initiative is part of the Court’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and ensure equal justice.

The full circular from the Delhi High Court can be accessed here or here.

This development serves as a significant step toward making the legal system more inclusive, and it may influence similar actions across other courts, quasi-judicial bodies, and authorities.

For those interested in learning more about accessibility, Dr. Kalyan’s book Understanding Accessibility is available for free download on Google Books.

You May Also Like

Je Suis Charlie x
Terror Attack on the Creative Community
January 13, 2015 General
This image depicts the title "winners".This image is relevant because this post announces the winner of the Student Blog idol Contest. Click on the image to view full post.
Student Blog Idol
March 31, 2015 General, Intellectual Property