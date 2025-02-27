BananaIP Counsels Logo

CGPDTM Headquarters Relocated to New Delhi: Official Notification

2 days ago General, Intellectual Property 132Views 0Like
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has officially announced the relocation of the headquarters of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) to New Delhi. This relocation signifies closer proximity to central regulatory bodies located in New Delhi.

According to the Gazette of India notification bearing number F. No. P-24017/56/2024-IPR-I, dated February 25, 2025, the CGPDTM headquarters, along with its Establishment and Finance Division, has been moved to the following address with immediate effect:

Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks

Boudhik Sampada Bhawan,

Plot No. 32, Sector 14,

Dwarka, New Delhi – 110078.

This relocation supersedes the earlier notification issued on November 25, 1959. Moving the CGPDTM headquarters to the capital is expected to streamline operations, improve coordination with central government agencies, and enhance India’s intellectual property (IP) administration.

With this transition, all official communications to the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks must now be directed to the New Delhi office.

The Gazette Notification may be accessed at: https://www.ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Images/pdf/GN_261300_26022025.pdf

Authored by Kavya Sadashivan, IP Innovation, Consulting & Strategy Team, BananaIP Counsels.

