6834 Trademark Applications Registered this Week, 44% Decrease in the Published Trademarks this Week and more and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by one hundred and four percent (104%). Similarly, the total number of trademark applications examined have increased by nine percent (9%), with a decrease of forty four percent (44%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 8312 9085 An increase of 9% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3870 3860 A decrease of 1% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 14430 8085 A decrease of 44% Total Registrations Granted 7507 7209 A decrease of 4% Total Hearing Notices Issued 4178 8750 An increase of 104% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3580 2900 A decrease of 19%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 18th, 2019 to December 25th, 2019

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1230 464 1216 871 2 CHENNAI 1745 846 1382 1472 3 DELHI 2589 1367 2602 2430 4 KOLKATA 476 317 231 346 5 MUMBAI 1879 1000 1784 1715 Total 7919 3994 7215 6834

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 25th, 2019

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 330842

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 150474

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128741

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 282213

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

