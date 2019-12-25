6834 Trademark Applications Registered this Week, 44% Decrease in the Published Trademarks this Week and more
6834 Trademark Applications Registered this Week, 44% Decrease in the Published Trademarks this Week and more and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by one hundred and four percent (104%). Similarly, the total number of trademark applications examined have increased by nine percent (9%), with a decrease of forty four percent (44%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|8312
|9085
|An increase of 9%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3870
|3860
|A decrease of 1%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|14430
|8085
|A decrease of 44%
|Total Registrations Granted
|7507
|7209
|A decrease of 4%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|4178
|8750
|An increase of 104%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|3580
|2900
|A decrease of 19%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between December 18th, 2019 to December 25th, 2019
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1230
|464
|1216
|871
|2
|CHENNAI
|1745
|846
|1382
|1472
|3
|DELHI
|2589
|1367
|2602
|2430
|4
|KOLKATA
|476
|317
|231
|346
|5
|MUMBAI
|1879
|1000
|1784
|1715
|Total
|7919
|3994
|7215
|6834
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 25th, 2019
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 330842
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 150474
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128741
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 282213
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
