6834 Trademark Applications Registered this Week, 44% Decrease in the Published Trademarks this Week and more

25 December 2019
6834 Trademark Applications Registered this Week, 44% Decrease in the Published Trademarks this Week and more

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property

These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by one hundred and four percent (104%). Similarly, the total number of trademark applications examined have increased by nine percent (9%), with a decrease of forty four percent (44%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office83129085An increase of 9%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings38703860A decrease of 1%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal144308085A decrease of 44%
Total Registrations Granted75077209A decrease of 4%
Total Hearing Notices Issued41788750An increase of 104%
Total Renewal Notices Issued35802900A decrease of 19%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 18th, 2019 to December 25th, 2019

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD12304641216871
2CHENNAI174584613821472
3DELHI2589136726022430
4KOLKATA476317231346
5MUMBAI1879100017841715
Total 7919399472156834

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 25th, 2019

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 330842
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 150474
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128741
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 282213

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

