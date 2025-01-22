Indian Patent & Design Statistics Report – 2025

This report on Patent and Design statistics for the year 2024 has been prepared by BananaIP Counsels (“BananaIP”) as a part of its knowledge dissemination initiatives. The report is based on the information and data available on the Indian Intellectual Property (IP) Office website and databases, and is accurate to the extent of data publication, availability, and searchability.

Summary of Findings

Patent publications increased by 60% from 66,493 publications in 2023 to 1,06,231 publications in 2024.

by 60% from 66,493 publications in 2023 to 1,06,231 publications in 2024. Examination of applications reduced by over 36%. Only 14,705 applications were examined in 2024 compared to 23,295 applications in 2023.

by over 36%. Only 14,705 applications were examined in 2024 compared to 23,295 applications in 2023. Patent grants decreased by about 15%. A total of 64,941 applications were granted in 2024.

by about 15%. A total of 64,941 applications were granted in 2024. Total refusals went up slightly with 3% more applications being refused in 2024.

slightly with 3% more applications being refused in 2024. Based on the Applicant’s city of residence / business, Delhi contributed to the most number of patent filings (7,968 applications) followed closely by Chennai on the second position with 7,511 applications.

(7,968 applications) followed closely by Chennai on the second position with 7,511 applications. Industrial design registrations increased in 2024 by 26%. A total of 38,633 designs were registered in 2024.

Notes on Patent Statistics

In 2024, a total of 1,06,231 applications were published marking a 60% increase from 2023. The examination of applications appears to have however slowed down and has been on a continuous decline since 2020. An assumption on the reduced examination reports is that the patent office had accumulated a large backlog of applications which the patent office sought to clear between 2020 and 2022. The offices therefore examined more applications and issued higher numbers of examination reports in these years. A total of 64,941 applications were granted in 2024 which marks a decrease since 2023.

Notes on Design Statistics

Industrial design registrations saw a 26% increase in 2024, reaching a total of 38,633 designs. This represents an impressive growth of over 165% compared to the number of registrations in 2020.

Full Report

You may view or download the full report from here: Indian Patent and Design Statistics Report – 2025

License

This report is made available under CC BY 4.0