BananaIP Counsels Logo

Celebrating 20 Years of IP Excellence

You May Also Like

This image depicts the available areas for SMEs with regard to IP. The major areas are Cardiovascular, Antinoplastic and Neurological. The remaining form the grey areas for SMEs. Click on the image to read the full post.
Value of IP for Small and Medium Enterprises
April 28, 2019 Intellectual Property
Trademark Infringement
Choosing the Right IP Name/Business Representation
April 28, 2019 Intellectual Property, IP for Start Ups, Trademarks

Connect with Us

BananaIP Counsels

No.40, 3rd Main Road, JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore – 560 062.

Telephone: +91-76250 93758+91-80-49536207 | +91-80-26860414/24/34
Email: contact@bananaip.com

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Checkboxes
BananaIP Counsels

BananaIP has been acknowledged as a women-owned enterprise, certified by WEConnect International.

WeConnect International certifies BananaIP as a Woman-Owned Firm

Connect with us

BananaIP Counsels

Office Address

No.40, 3rd Main Road,  JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore – 560 062.

Telephone: +91-76250 93758 | +91-80-49536207 | +91-80-26860414/24/34

Email: contact@bananaip.com

© 2004-2024 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.