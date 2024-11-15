2024 IP Report Indicates Increase in Patent and Design Filings with India Among Key Contributors

The World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report, published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), provides insights into global intellectual property trends. The 2024 report presents data on patent, design, and trademark filings, IP grants, and key technological focus areas across major economies.

Global Patent Filings and Growth Trends

In 2023, global patent filings reached 3.55 million, a 2.7% increase over the previous year. Much of this growth is concentrated in Asia, with China contributing 1.68 million applications, the Republic of Korea 243,310, and India 90,298 patent applications. Together, the Asian countries now account for nearly 70% of all patent filings worldwide. In comparison, North America and Europe saw stable filing volumes, though their overall share has reduced as innovation activity continues to shift towards Asia.

Trends in Trademark and Design Applications

Trademark filings globally totaled 15.2 million applications in 2023, a slight 2% decline from the previous year. China led with 7.18 million applications, followed by the United States with 739,395 applications, while India accounted for 424,583 trademark applications.. Industrial design applications increased by 2.8%, with significant contributions from China and India, underscoring the importance of these countries in global design innovation.

Patent Trends in India

India’s patent activity was especially noteworthy, with a 15.7% increase in filings. For the first time, resident applicants accounted for more than half of all filings in India, indicating a rise in domestic IP engagement. Patent grants in India also saw a substantial increase of 149.4%, which can be attributed to procedural improvements and faster processing times at the IP office.

Technology Focus and Innovation Trends

Computer technology was the most active area for patent applications globally, accounting for 12.4% of filings. Other strong focus areas included digital communication, medical technology, and renewable energy technologies, especially solar and wind. In India, computer technology and digital communication were also among the top fields for patent filings, reflecting alignment with global trends in these areas.

Conclusion

The 2024 report highlights the ongoing expansion of innovation activity in Asia, with countries such as China, India, and Korea leading across various IP categories.. As IP systems adapt to evolving technological and economic demands, the effects on global innovation and policy development will likely be significant in the years to come.

You may view the full report here: World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024