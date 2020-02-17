+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent Office publishes 80% more patent applications this week, Grants reduce by 30%

17 February 2020
Patent Office publishes 80% more patent applications this week, Grants reduce by 30%

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 14th of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1422 patent applications have been published in the 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1422 applications published in the journal, 103 applications account for early publications while 1319 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 554 applications have been granted last week as compared to 781 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an decrease of about 29.06%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi263326.92% increase
Mumbai463230.43% decrease
Chennai783653.84% decrease
Kolkata13284.61% decrease
Total16310336.80% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi171723322.80% increase
Mumbai17319512.71% increase
Chennai27130813.65% increase
Kolkata1393615.38% increase
Total6281319110.03% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 791

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1422

Percentage difference: 79.77% increase

 FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1094 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi433
Mumbai184
Chennai356
Kolkata121
Total1094

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24820218.54% decrease
Mumbai1269822.22% decrease
Chennai28716542.50% decrease
Kolkata1208925.83% decrease
Total78155429.06% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1422 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 27 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date7th February 2020 to 14th February 2020
Delhi20523
Mumbai27627
Pune14624
Bangalore15623
Chennai20313
Hyderabad9514
Kolkata263

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications1025
Total ordinary publications7113
Total applications published8138
Total grants in Delhi1408
Total grants in Mumbai634
Total grants in Chennai1319
Total grants in Kolkata641
Total Grants4002
Total applications examined11504

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1617 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 283
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1617

 

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

