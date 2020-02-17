Patent Office publishes 80% more patent applications this week, Grants reduce by 30%

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 14th of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1422 patent applications have been published in the 7th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1422 applications published in the journal, 103 applications account for early publications while 1319 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 554 applications have been granted last week as compared to 781 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an decrease of about 29.06%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 26 33 26.92% increase Mumbai 46 32 30.43% decrease Chennai 78 36 53.84% decrease Kolkata 13 2 84.61% decrease Total 163 103 36.80% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 171 723 322.80% increase Mumbai 173 195 12.71% increase Chennai 271 308 13.65% increase Kolkata 13 93 615.38% increase Total 628 1319 110.03% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 791

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1422

Percentage difference: 79.77% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1094 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 433 Mumbai 184 Chennai 356 Kolkata 121 Total 1094

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 248 202 18.54% decrease Mumbai 126 98 22.22% decrease Chennai 287 165 42.50% decrease Kolkata 120 89 25.83% decrease Total 781 554 29.06% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1422 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 27 applications from Mumbai, 24 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 7th February 2020 to 14th February 2020 Delhi 205 23 Mumbai 276 27 Pune 146 24 Bangalore 156 23 Chennai 203 13 Hyderabad 95 14 Kolkata 26 3

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 1025 Total ordinary publications 7113 Total applications published 8138 Total grants in Delhi 1408 Total grants in Mumbai 634 Total grants in Chennai 1319 Total grants in Kolkata 641 Total Grants 4002 Total applications examined 11504

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1617 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 283

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1617

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

