Suggestions on the Amendment of the Copyright Act, 1957- Part I

17. First owner of copyright.— Subject to the provisions of this Act, the author of a work shall be the first owner of the copyright therein: Provided that— (a) in the case of any work made by the author or any performance made by a performer for valuable consideration at the instance of any person or in the course of the author’s or performer’s employment under a contract of service or apprenticeship, the employer or the person at whose instance the work has been created, shall, in the absence of any agreement to the contrary, be the first owner of the copyright or performer’s right therein; (b) in the case of a work made or first published by or under the direction or control of any public undertaking, such public undertaking shall, in the absence of any agreement to the contrary, be the first owner of the copyright therein. Explanation. — For the purposes of this clause and section 28A, “public undertaking” means— (i) an undertaking owned or controlled by Government; or (ii) a Government company as defined in section 2(45) of the Companies Act, 2013; or (iii) a body corporate established by or under any Central, Provincial or State Act; Provided that in case of any work that forms part of a cinematograph film, nothing contained in clause (a) shall affect the right of the author to receive royalty under Section 14(a)(iv) of this Act.