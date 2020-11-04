Suggestions on the Amendment of the Copyright Act, 1957- Part III

(1) Any person working for the benefit of persons with disability on a profit basis or for business may apply to the 1 [Appellate Board], in such form and manner and accompanied by such fee as may be prescribed, for a compulsory licence to publish any work in which copyright subsists for the benefit of such persons, in a case to which clause (zb) of sub-section (1) of section 52 does not apply and the 1 [Appellate Board] shall dispose of such application as expeditiously as possible and endeavour shall be made to dispose of such application within a period of two months from the date of receipt of the application. (2) The 1 [Appellate Board] may, on receipt of an application under sub-section (1), inquire, or direct such inquiry as it considers necessary to establish the credentials of the applicant and satisfy itself that the application has been made in good faith. (3) If the 1 [Appellate Board] is satisfied, after giving to the owners of rights in the work a reasonable opportunity of being heard and after holding such inquiry as it may deem necessary, that a compulsory licence needs to be issued to make the work available to the disabled, it may direct the Registrar of Copyrights to grant to the applicant such a licence to publish the work. (4) Every compulsory licence issued under this section shall specify the means and format of publication, the period during which the compulsory licence may be exercised and, in the case of issue of copies, the number of copies that may be issued including the rate or royalty: Provided that where the 1 [Appellate Board] has issued such a compulsory licence it may, on a further application and after giving reasonable opportunity to the owners of rights, extend the period of such compulsory licence and allow the issue of more copies as it may deem fit.]

(1) Any person working for the benefit of persons with disability on a profit basis or for business may reproduce, distribute, communicate to public, make available, publicly perform, import or export any work, in any accessible format, in accordance with the provisions of this section. (2) Any person working for the benefit of persons with disability shall give prior notice, in such manner as may be prescribed, of its intention to reproduce, distribute, make available, publicly perform, import or export the works providing details of the nature and territorial extent, and shall pay to the owner of rights in each work royalties in the manner and at the rate fixed by the Appellate Board. (3) In fixing the manner and the rate of royalty under sub-section (2), the Appellate Board may require any person working for the benefit of persons with disability to pay an advance to the owners of rights. (4) The names of the authors and the principal performers of the work shall, be attributed in accordance with Section 57. (5) Any person working for the benefit of persons with disability shall be permitted to make alterations and changes required to convert the works into accessible format. (6) Any person working for the benefit of persons with disability shall — (a) maintain such records and books of account, and render to the owners of rights such reports and accounts; and (b) allow the owner of rights or his duly authorised agent or representative to inspect all records and books of account relating to such accessible format copies, in such manner as may be prescribed. (8) Nothing in this section shall affect the operation of any licence issued or any agreement entered into before the commencement of the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2020.