Public Hearing on Online IP Services Announced by CGPDTM

Summary The CGPDTM has issued a public notice announcing an online hearing on 4 December 2025 to examine the activities of online IP service providers in India. The notice raises concerns about solicitation of legal work, alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct, and relies on the Madras High Court’s decision in P. N. Vignesh to underline that only authorised advocates and registered trade marks agents may act before the Registry. Stakeholders have been invited to make oral and written submissions on regulatory measures needed to preserve confidence in the Indian intellectual property framework.

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has issued a public notice dated 27 November 2025 announcing an online public hearing on issues relating to online intellectual property service providers and online solicitation of legal services in India.

According to the notice, certain online service providers are engaged in advertising and soliciting legal services relating to intellectual property registration and grant through various digital and online platforms. The CGPDTM has noted that such activities are prima facie prohibited under the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules. Allegations of misrepresentation and fraudulent activities have also been recorded against some of these online service providers.

The notice states that such unauthorised practices, if they are taking place, create confusion, erode trust in the statutory intellectual property framework, and undermine the confidence of genuine applicants in the legitimacy of the Indian intellectual property ecosystem.

Reliance On Madras High Court Judgment

The CGPDTM has placed reliance on the decision of the Hon’ble Madras High Court in P. N. Vignesh vs. The Chairman and Members of the Bar Council, 2024 SCC OnLine Mad 2770.

In this judgment, the Court observed that advocates are prohibited from directly or indirectly soliciting clients, including through third party online platforms or advertisements, and that such conduct amounts to professional misconduct under the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules.

The notice further records that online legal service providers are not eligible to practise before the Trade Marks Registry under the provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Appearance and representation before the Registry are confined to persons authorised under the statute, including advocates and registered trade marks agents.

Public Hearing Details And Process

In this background, an online public hearing has been scheduled to obtain views on measures required to safeguard stakeholder interests and to maintain a transparent and healthy intellectual property ecosystem.

Date: 4 December 2025

Time: 15:30 hours to 17:00 hours (IST)

Mode: Online (WebEx)

Access details:

WebEx link: https://cgpdtm.webex.com/cgpdtm/j.php?MTID=mb5378a4ebf7835ce58778a2e53eb5695

Meeting number: 2518 882 1150

Meeting password: ip@2025

The notice mentions that participants may experience platform limitations and advises joining five minutes before the scheduled time.

Stakeholders who wish to make oral representations have been requested to use the raise hand facility on WebEx. Participants will be called sequentially as they appear on the host’s display. Each participant will have two minutes to present views, concerns or suggestions, and repetition of points has been discouraged.

Advance written submissions may also be sent to the official email address: cgoffice.in@gov.in.

Notice can be accessed here: Public Notice: Public Hearing regarding online IP services