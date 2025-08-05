AI Law and Regulation by Jon M Garon: A Highly Recommended Read

Summary Professor Jon M Garon’s Artificial Intelligence Law and Regulation in a Nutshell is a timely and accessible book that explains how AI is changing the legal landscape. It addresses key issues in IP, privacy, liability, bias, and governance, and gives a global view of regulatory developments. Chapter 9, shared here with the author’s permission, offers a concise roadmap for regulators, businesses, and society.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming a part of everything we do. From law and business to education, healthcare, policing, and warfare, AI is influencing decisions, shaping interactions, and raising serious legal, ethical, and policy questions. In this changing environment, clarity is not easy to come by.

Professor Jon M Garon’s book, Artificial Intelligence Law and Regulation in a Nutshell, offers that much-needed clarity. It gives a solid and straightforward understanding of AI as a technology, and it examines the major legal concerns that come with it. The book has been written in a simple, structured way, which makes it accessible to both legal and non-legal readers. Whether you are a lawyer, policymaker, business leader, student, or simply someone trying to understand how AI is impacting the world, this book will speak to you.

What the Book Covers

Professor Garon begins with the basics of what AI is, how it works, and how it is being used in different contexts. He then moves into the complex legal landscape that governs the development and deployment of AI. Among others, the book covers issues relating to intellectual property, data protection, algorithmic bias, tort liability, health privacy, employment law, and more.

It also explores the risks of misuse, discriminatory deployment, and the ethical challenges of automating critical decisions. Importantly, the book does not stop at the United States. It also provides an overview of global regulatory developments, including the European Union’s AI Act and emerging policy trends in countries like China, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

One of the key strengths of this book is its practical approach. Professor Garon explains how AI risks can be managed through standards such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and gives real world examples that make the issues easy to understand.

Chapter 9 – A Conclusion That Looks Ahead

We are pleased to share Chapter 9 of the book with the permission of Professor Garon. This Chapter not only concludes and summarizes the progress in law and regulation so far, but also gives a roadmap for how legal and regulatory systems may evolve as AI becomes an integral part of every aspect of life.

This Chapter brings together the ideas discussed in the earlier chapters and reframes them from four perspectives: regulators, end users, businesses, and society. It provides clear direction on risk assessment, transparency, explainability, data governance, liability, and fairness.

Professor Garon rightly points out that instead of getting stuck on technical definitions of AI, we should focus on the real-world impact of AI decisions. He writes, “AI regulation should be framed not merely around definitions but around consequences.”

The chapter offers detailed insights into global approaches, particularly the EU’s risk-based model. It explains how businesses can use the NIST framework to self-regulate and stay ahead of legal exposure. It also examines bias, misuse, and predatory targeting and highlights the need for stronger ethical and legal safeguards.

For those working in IP, the chapter discusses the uncertain treatment of AI generated works and inventions, and the practical implications of copyright disputes involving training data. It also covers how companies can navigate AI contracts and vendor relationships.

You may access and download the Word version of Chapter 9 here.

Why this Book is worth reading

Professor Garon’s book is direct, informative, and very well structured. It avoids unnecessary jargon and focuses on what matters. It helps readers understand how AI is changing the legal and business landscape, and how to deal with the change.

Whether you are drafting a policy, signing a technology contract, advising clients, or building an AI tool, this book will give you the legal grounding you need. It is also a great starting point for anyone looking to understand the broader policy debate around AI regulation.

We thank Professor Jon M Garon for graciously allowing us to share Chapter 9 of this important work. It is a valuable contribution to the legal and policy discourse on artificial intelligence, and we are sure readers of Intellepedia will benefit greatly from it.

You may get a copy of this book at this link: https://www.amazon.in/Artificial-Intelligence-Regulation-Nutshell-Nutshells-ebook/dp/B0F5BW4B3H

Happy Reading and Learning.