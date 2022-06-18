Draft IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules Published for comments by MeitY

On 6th June, 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), released a press note inviting public feedback and comments on the ‘Proposed draft amendment to the IT Rules, 2021’. Comments/suggestions on the draft amendment may be shared via email to dhawal.gupta@meity.gov.in and notan.roy@meity.gov.in in either MS Word (or compatible format) or machine readable PDF format by 6th July, 2022. A formal public consultation meeting is expected to be arranged by Mid-June, the details of which should be notified soon.

The Press note, underlining the objective of the new amendments proposed, states as follows:

“The goals of these rules are to ensure an Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable Internet for all Indian Internet Users and Digital Nagriks. These rules have succeeded in creating a new sense of accountability amongst Intermediaries to their users especially within Big Tech platforms.

However, as the digital eco-system and connected Internet users in India expand, so do the challenges and problems faced by them, as well as some of the infirmities and gaps that exist in the current rule vis-a-vis Big Tech platform. Therefore. New amendments have been proposed to the IT Rules 2021, to address these challenges and gaps.”

The Proposed draft amendment to the IT Rules, 2021 can be accessed at: Press Note dated 6 June 22 and Proposed draft amendment to IT Rules 2021.pdf (meity.gov.in)