Intellectual Property Statistics 2020 (India)
PATENTS
A total of 70,924 patent applications were examined in 2020 as opposed to the total of 83,226 patent applications examined in 2019. The total number of grants in 2020 also shot up by as much as 12% in comparison to the total number of grants in 2019. The patent office on an average examined and issued 194 first examination reports (FERs) per day.
|Particulars
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Applications Published
|38961
|49351
|51325
|Granted
|13813
|23257
|26309
|Examined
|81406
|83226
|70924
INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS
2020 certainly appears to have been a great year for Industrial designs. A total of 14,550 designs were registered in 2020 as compared to 14,529 registrations in 2019, signifying an increase of about 0.1% in filings and registrations. Industrial designs have slowly but surely grown in terms of numbers, if one were to look at the data from the past decade. 2020 however has surpassed all previous years by recording a registration of 14,550 designs. We hope that this number will increase similarly in 2021 as awareness on Industrial designs takes the centre stage.
|Particulars
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Total Registration
|8037
|14529
|14550
TRADEMARKS
Trademarks are perhaps one of the most notable and well known forms of intellectual property in India. The trademark registry is also perhaps one of the busiest departments under the Office of the CGPDTM. The Trademark registry in 2020 received as many 3,94,839 applications in 2020 which marks an increase of about 17.4% in comparison to the total number of applications received in 2019. The number of registrations however appear to have dipped by over 21% from 2019 when total registrations hovered around 3,02,721! In 2020, 2,38,147 applications were registered.
|Particulars
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|3,11,078
|336,194
|3,94,839
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|3,70,015
|3,84,725
|4,51,770
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|4,29,440
|3,80,922
|3,62,196
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|3,48,556
|3,02,721
|2,38,147
COPYRIGHTS
Copyright filings and registrations have been on the rise over the past three years. While about 21,153 copyright applications were filed in 2019, the number of applications in 2020 increased by over 3.44% totalling to a figure of 21,882 applications. The largest chunk of applications appear to have been filed for literary/ dramatic works and artistic works. While 12,936 applications were filed in respect of literary/ dramatic works about 4,923 applications were filed in respect of artistic works.
|Particulars
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Literary/Dramatic Works
|9725
|11898
|12936
|Artistic Works
|4726
|5781
|4923
|Musical Works
|274
|320
|319
|Cinematograph Works
|309
|346
|351
|Computer Softwares
|2172
|1679
|1556
|Sound Recordings
|820
|1126
|1797
|Total
|18026
|21153
|21882
GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS (G.IS)
2020 was a fantastic year for Geographical indications in India. Based on a manual review of the journals, it appears that about 53 products were filed as G.Is between January 2020 and December 2020. Some notable applications of 2020 include Bihat Makhana, Mojari Craft of Jodhpur, Gulbarga Tur Dal and Santipuri Saree.
|Year
|Total no. of G.Is registered
|Products
|2018
|22
|1. Bankura Panchmura Terracotta Craft
|2. Pokaran Pottery
|3. Adilabad Dokra
|4. Warangal Durries
|5. Allagadda Stone Carving
|6. Bhagalpuri Zardalu
|7. Katarni Rice
|8. Magahi Paan
|9. Ghazipur Wall-hanging
|10. Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work
|11. Bengal Dokra
|12. Bengal Patachitra
|13. Purulia Chau Mask
|14. Wooden Mask of Kushmandi
|15. Madurkathi
|16. Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat
|17. BokaChaul
|18. Grana Padano
|19. Shahi Litchi of Bihar
|20. Sangli Turmeric
|21. Pethapur Printing Blocks
|22. Silao Khaja
|2019
|31
|1. Coorg Arabica Coffee
|2. Wayanaad Robusta Coffee
|3. Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee
|4. Araku Valley Arabica Coffee
|5. Bababudangiris Arabica Coffee
|6. Himachali Kala Zeera
|7. Sirsi Supari
|8. Himachali Chulli Oil
|9. Chunar Balua Patthar
|10. Erode Manjal (Erode Turmeric)
|11. Marayoor Jaggery (Marayoor Sharkara)
|12. Thirubuvanam Silk Sarees
|13. Jeera phool
|14. Kandhamal Haladi
|15. Odisha Rasagola
|16. Kodaikanal Malai Poondu
|17. Pawndum
|18. Ngotekherh
|19. Hmaram
|20. Palani Panchamirtham
|21. Tawlhlohpuan
|22. Mizo Puanchei
|23. Gulbarga Tur Dal
|24. Tirur Betel Leaf
|25. Irish Whiskey
|26. Khola Chilli
|27. Idu Mishmi Textiles
|28. Dindigul Locks
|29. Kandangi Saree
|30. Srivilliputtur Palkova
|31. Kaji Nemu
|2020 (Applications filed)
|53
|1. Mojari Craft of Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
|2. Cumbum Panneer Thratchai
|3. Kalpi Handmade Paper
|4. Barabanki Handloom
|5. Baghpat Home Furnishings
|6. Banaras Pan (Leaf)
|7. Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot
|8. Goa Mankur Mango (Malcorado or Mankurad)
|9. Ladakh Berry
|10. Pashmina Wool of Ladakh
|11. Mayurbhanj Kai Chutney
|12. Dhenkanal Magji
|13. Muzaffarnagar Gur (Jaggery)
|14. Jalesar Metal Craft
|15. Agra Leather (Footwear)
|16. Ramnathapuram Mundu Chilli
|17. Authoor Betel Leaf (Authoor Vetrilai)
|18. Kutch Rogan Craft
|19. Ram Nagar Bhanta (Brinjal)
|20. Banaras Langda Aam (Mango)
|21. Adamchini Chawal (Rice)
|22. Goa Cashew (Kaju or Caju)
|23. Narasapur Crochet Lace Products
|24. Pyatkar Painting
|25. Salem Sago (Javvarisi)
|26. Jabalpur Stone Craft
|27. Waraseoni Handloom Saree
|28. Gwalior Handmade Carpet
|29. Rewa Sundarja Mango
|30. Tandur Redgram
|31. Santipur Saree Logo
|32. Korial Saree
|33. Garad Saree
|34. Tangail Saree of West Bengal
|35. Dindore Gond Chitrakari
|36. Ujjain Batik Print
|37. Sharbati Gehu (Wheat)
|38. Jaderi Namakatti
|39. Wrought Iron Crafts of Dindori (Madhya Pradesh)
|40. Bihar Makhana
|41. Wada Kolam
|42. Matani Pachedi
|43. Wada Kolam
|44. Vadodara no Lilo Chevdo
|45. Udangudi Panangkarupatti
|46. Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery
|47. Chilean Pisco
|48. Bhandara Chinnor Rice
|49. Attappady Thuvara (Attappady red gram)
|50. Attappady Aattukombu Dolichos Bean [Attappady Aattukombu Avara]
|51. Alibag White Onion
|52. Spiti Chharma (Seabuckthorn)
|53. Osmanabadi Goat
Statistics compiled by:
- Mr. Gaurav Mishra – Patents and Industrial Designs
- Ms. Shreya Chaddha & Ms. Uma T.S – Trademarks
- Ms. Neharika Vhatkar, Ms. Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern) and Ms. Aaditi Pradeep (Legal Intern) – Copyrights
- Ms. Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern) – Geographical Indications