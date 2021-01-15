+91-80-26860424 / 34

Intellectual Property Statistics 2020 (India)

15 January 2021
Intellectual Property Statistics 2020 (India)

PATENTS

A total of 70,924  patent applications were examined in 2020 as opposed to the total of 83,226 patent applications examined in 2019. The total number of grants in 2020 also shot up by as much as 12% in comparison to the total number of grants in 2019. The patent office on an average examined and issued 194 first examination reports (FERs) per day.

Particulars201820192020
Applications Published389614935151325
Granted138132325726309
Examined814068322670924

INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS

2020 certainly appears to have been a great year for Industrial designs. A total of 14,550 designs were registered in 2020 as compared to 14,529 registrations in 2019, signifying an increase of about 0.1% in filings and registrations. Industrial designs have slowly but surely grown in terms of numbers, if one were to look at the data from the past decade. 2020 however has surpassed all previous years by recording a registration of 14,550 designs. We hope that this number will increase similarly in 2021 as awareness on Industrial designs takes the centre stage.

Particulars201820192020
Total Registration80371452914550

TRADEMARKS

Trademarks are perhaps one of the most notable and well known forms of intellectual property in India. The trademark registry is also perhaps one of the busiest departments under the Office of the CGPDTM. The Trademark registry in 2020 received as many 3,94,839 applications in 2020 which marks an increase of about 17.4% in comparison to the total number of applications received in 2019. The number of registrations however appear to have dipped by over 21% from 2019 when total registrations hovered around 3,02,721! In 2020,  2,38,147 applications were registered.

Particulars201820192020
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed3,11,078336,1943,94,839
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined3,70,0153,84,7254,51,770
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published4,29,4403,80,9223,62,196
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered3,48,5563,02,7212,38,147

COPYRIGHTS

Copyright filings and registrations have been on the rise over the past three years. While about 21,153 copyright applications were filed in 2019, the number of applications in 2020 increased by over 3.44% totalling to a figure of 21,882 applications. The largest chunk of applications appear to have been filed for literary/ dramatic works and artistic works. While 12,936 applications were filed in respect of literary/ dramatic works about 4,923 applications were filed in respect of artistic works.

Particulars201820192020
Literary/Dramatic Works97251189812936
Artistic Works472657814923
Musical Works274320319
Cinematograph Works309346351
Computer Softwares217216791556
Sound Recordings82011261797
Total180262115321882

GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS (G.IS)

2020 was a fantastic year for Geographical indications in India. Based on a manual review of the journals, it appears that about 53 products were filed as G.Is between January 2020 and December 2020. Some notable applications of 2020 include Bihat Makhana, Mojari Craft of Jodhpur, Gulbarga Tur Dal and Santipuri Saree.

YearTotal no. of G.Is registeredProducts
2018221.    Bankura Panchmura Terracotta Craft
2.   Pokaran Pottery
3.   Adilabad Dokra
4.   Warangal Durries
5.   Allagadda Stone Carving
6.   Bhagalpuri Zardalu
7.   Katarni Rice
8.   Magahi Paan
9.   Ghazipur Wall-hanging
10.       Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work
11.       Bengal Dokra
12.       Bengal Patachitra
13.       Purulia Chau Mask
14.       Wooden Mask of Kushmandi
15.       Madurkathi
16.       Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat
17.       BokaChaul
18.       Grana Padano
19.       Shahi Litchi of Bihar
20.       Sangli Turmeric
21.       Pethapur Printing Blocks
22.       Silao Khaja
2019311.   Coorg Arabica Coffee
2.   Wayanaad Robusta Coffee
3.   Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee
4.   Araku Valley Arabica Coffee
5.   Bababudangiris Arabica Coffee
6.   Himachali Kala Zeera
7.   Sirsi Supari
8.   Himachali Chulli Oil
9.   Chunar Balua Patthar
10.       Erode Manjal (Erode Turmeric)
11.       Marayoor Jaggery (Marayoor Sharkara)
12.       Thirubuvanam Silk Sarees
13.       Jeera phool
14.       Kandhamal Haladi
15.       Odisha Rasagola
16.       Kodaikanal Malai Poondu
17.       Pawndum
18.       Ngotekherh
19.       Hmaram
20.       Palani Panchamirtham
21.       Tawlhlohpuan
22.       Mizo Puanchei
23.       Gulbarga Tur Dal
24.       Tirur Betel Leaf
25.       Irish Whiskey
26.       Khola Chilli
27.       Idu Mishmi Textiles
28.       Dindigul Locks
29.       Kandangi Saree
30.       Srivilliputtur Palkova
31.       Kaji Nemu
2020 (Applications filed)531.     Mojari Craft of Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
2.     Cumbum Panneer Thratchai
3.     Kalpi Handmade Paper
4.     Barabanki Handloom
5.     Baghpat Home Furnishings
6.     Banaras Pan (Leaf)
7.     Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot
8.     Goa Mankur Mango (Malcorado or Mankurad)
9.     Ladakh Berry
10.  Pashmina Wool of Ladakh
11.  Mayurbhanj Kai Chutney
12.  Dhenkanal Magji
13.  Muzaffarnagar Gur (Jaggery)
14.  Jalesar Metal Craft
15.  Agra Leather (Footwear)
16.  Ramnathapuram Mundu Chilli
17.  Authoor Betel Leaf (Authoor Vetrilai)
18.  Kutch Rogan Craft
19.  Ram Nagar Bhanta (Brinjal)
20.  Banaras Langda Aam (Mango)
21.  Adamchini Chawal (Rice)
22.  Goa Cashew (Kaju or Caju)
23.  Narasapur Crochet Lace Products
24.  Pyatkar Painting
25.  Salem Sago (Javvarisi)
26.  Jabalpur Stone Craft
27.  Waraseoni Handloom Saree
28.  Gwalior Handmade Carpet
29.  Rewa Sundarja Mango
30.  Tandur Redgram
31.  Santipur Saree Logo
32.  Korial Saree
33.  Garad Saree
34.  Tangail Saree of West Bengal
35.  Dindore Gond Chitrakari
36.  Ujjain Batik Print
37.  Sharbati Gehu (Wheat)
38.  Jaderi Namakatti
39.  Wrought Iron Crafts of Dindori (Madhya Pradesh)
40.  Bihar Makhana
41.  Wada Kolam
42.  Matani Pachedi
43.  Wada Kolam
44.  Vadodara no Lilo Chevdo
45.  Udangudi Panangkarupatti
46.  Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery
47.  Chilean Pisco
48.  Bhandara Chinnor Rice
49.  Attappady Thuvara (Attappady red gram)
50.  Attappady Aattukombu Dolichos Bean [Attappady Aattukombu Avara]
51.  Alibag White Onion
52.  Spiti Chharma (Seabuckthorn)
53.  Osmanabadi Goat

Statistics compiled by:

  • Mr. Gaurav Mishra – Patents and Industrial Designs
  • Ms. Shreya Chaddha & Ms. Uma T.S – Trademarks
  • Ms. Neharika Vhatkar, Ms. Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern) and Ms. Aaditi Pradeep (Legal Intern) – Copyrights
  • Ms. Srinjayee Gupta (Legal Intern) – Geographical Indications

