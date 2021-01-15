Intellectual Property Statistics 2020 (India)

PATENTS

A total of 70,924 patent applications were examined in 2020 as opposed to the total of 83,226 patent applications examined in 2019. The total number of grants in 2020 also shot up by as much as 12% in comparison to the total number of grants in 2019. The patent office on an average examined and issued 194 first examination reports (FERs) per day.

Particulars 2018 2019 2020 Applications Published 38961 49351 51325 Granted 13813 23257 26309 Examined 81406 83226 70924

INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS

2020 certainly appears to have been a great year for Industrial designs. A total of 14,550 designs were registered in 2020 as compared to 14,529 registrations in 2019, signifying an increase of about 0.1% in filings and registrations. Industrial designs have slowly but surely grown in terms of numbers, if one were to look at the data from the past decade. 2020 however has surpassed all previous years by recording a registration of 14,550 designs. We hope that this number will increase similarly in 2021 as awareness on Industrial designs takes the centre stage.

Particulars 2018 2019 2020 Total Registration 8037 14529 14550

TRADEMARKS

Trademarks are perhaps one of the most notable and well known forms of intellectual property in India. The trademark registry is also perhaps one of the busiest departments under the Office of the CGPDTM. The Trademark registry in 2020 received as many 3,94,839 applications in 2020 which marks an increase of about 17.4% in comparison to the total number of applications received in 2019. The number of registrations however appear to have dipped by over 21% from 2019 when total registrations hovered around 3,02,721! In 2020, 2,38,147 applications were registered.

Particulars 2018 2019 2020 Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 3,11,078 336,194 3,94,839 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 3,70,015 3,84,725 4,51,770 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 4,29,440 3,80,922 3,62,196 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 3,48,556 3,02,721 2,38,147

COPYRIGHTS

Copyright filings and registrations have been on the rise over the past three years. While about 21,153 copyright applications were filed in 2019, the number of applications in 2020 increased by over 3.44% totalling to a figure of 21,882 applications. The largest chunk of applications appear to have been filed for literary/ dramatic works and artistic works. While 12,936 applications were filed in respect of literary/ dramatic works about 4,923 applications were filed in respect of artistic works.

Particulars 2018 2019 2020 Literary/Dramatic Works 9725 11898 12936 Artistic Works 4726 5781 4923 Musical Works 274 320 319 Cinematograph Works 309 346 351 Computer Softwares 2172 1679 1556 Sound Recordings 820 1126 1797 Total 18026 21153 21882

GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS (G.IS)

2020 was a fantastic year for Geographical indications in India. Based on a manual review of the journals, it appears that about 53 products were filed as G.Is between January 2020 and December 2020. Some notable applications of 2020 include Bihat Makhana, Mojari Craft of Jodhpur, Gulbarga Tur Dal and Santipuri Saree.

Year Total no. of G.Is registered Products 2018 22 1. Bankura Panchmura Terracotta Craft 2. Pokaran Pottery 3. Adilabad Dokra 4. Warangal Durries 5. Allagadda Stone Carving 6. Bhagalpuri Zardalu 7. Katarni Rice 8. Magahi Paan 9. Ghazipur Wall-hanging 10. Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work 11. Bengal Dokra 12. Bengal Patachitra 13. Purulia Chau Mask 14. Wooden Mask of Kushmandi 15. Madurkathi 16. Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat 17. BokaChaul 18. Grana Padano 19. Shahi Litchi of Bihar 20. Sangli Turmeric 21. Pethapur Printing Blocks 22. Silao Khaja 2019 31 1. Coorg Arabica Coffee 2. Wayanaad Robusta Coffee 3. Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee 4. Araku Valley Arabica Coffee 5. Bababudangiris Arabica Coffee 6. Himachali Kala Zeera 7. Sirsi Supari 8. Himachali Chulli Oil 9. Chunar Balua Patthar 10. Erode Manjal (Erode Turmeric) 11. Marayoor Jaggery (Marayoor Sharkara) 12. Thirubuvanam Silk Sarees 13. Jeera phool 14. Kandhamal Haladi 15. Odisha Rasagola 16. Kodaikanal Malai Poondu 17. Pawndum 18. Ngotekherh 19. Hmaram 20. Palani Panchamirtham 21. Tawlhlohpuan 22. Mizo Puanchei 23. Gulbarga Tur Dal 24. Tirur Betel Leaf 25. Irish Whiskey 26. Khola Chilli 27. Idu Mishmi Textiles 28. Dindigul Locks 29. Kandangi Saree 30. Srivilliputtur Palkova 31. Kaji Nemu 2020 (Applications filed) 53 1. Mojari Craft of Jodhpur (Rajasthan) 2. Cumbum Panneer Thratchai 3. Kalpi Handmade Paper 4. Barabanki Handloom 5. Baghpat Home Furnishings 6. Banaras Pan (Leaf) 7. Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot 8. Goa Mankur Mango (Malcorado or Mankurad) 9. Ladakh Berry 10. Pashmina Wool of Ladakh 11. Mayurbhanj Kai Chutney 12. Dhenkanal Magji 13. Muzaffarnagar Gur (Jaggery) 14. Jalesar Metal Craft 15. Agra Leather (Footwear) 16. Ramnathapuram Mundu Chilli 17. Authoor Betel Leaf (Authoor Vetrilai) 18. Kutch Rogan Craft 19. Ram Nagar Bhanta (Brinjal) 20. Banaras Langda Aam (Mango) 21. Adamchini Chawal (Rice) 22. Goa Cashew (Kaju or Caju) 23. Narasapur Crochet Lace Products 24. Pyatkar Painting 25. Salem Sago (Javvarisi) 26. Jabalpur Stone Craft 27. Waraseoni Handloom Saree 28. Gwalior Handmade Carpet 29. Rewa Sundarja Mango 30. Tandur Redgram 31. Santipur Saree Logo 32. Korial Saree 33. Garad Saree 34. Tangail Saree of West Bengal 35. Dindore Gond Chitrakari 36. Ujjain Batik Print 37. Sharbati Gehu (Wheat) 38. Jaderi Namakatti 39. Wrought Iron Crafts of Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) 40. Bihar Makhana 41. Wada Kolam 42. Matani Pachedi 43. Wada Kolam 44. Vadodara no Lilo Chevdo 45. Udangudi Panangkarupatti 46. Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery 47. Chilean Pisco 48. Bhandara Chinnor Rice 49. Attappady Thuvara (Attappady red gram) 50. Attappady Aattukombu Dolichos Bean [Attappady Aattukombu Avara] 51. Alibag White Onion 52. Spiti Chharma (Seabuckthorn) 53. Osmanabadi Goat

Statistics compiled by: