2751 Trademark Registrations Granted in the First Week of 2020

2751 Trademark Registrations Granted in the First Week of 2020, Tremendous increase of 174% in total number of renewal notices issued, 46% decrease in the total trademark applications examined by trademark office this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of renewal notices issued has tremendously increased by one hundred and seventy four percent (174%). Similarly, there has been an increase of forty-four (44%) in the total number of registrations granted. However, we also saw a decrease of forty six percent (46%) in the total trademark applications examined by trademark office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 6692 3586 A decrease of 46% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2687 3261 An increase of 21% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 7434 5241 A decrease of 30% Total Registrations Granted 6259 9010 An increase of 44% Total Hearing Notices Issued 5953 7524 An increase of 26% Total Renewal Notices Issued 1214 3324 An increase of 174%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 1st, 2020 to January 8th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1129 548 864 948 2 CHENNAI 1169 758 882 2064 3 DELHI 2225 1221 2194 3222 4 KOLKATA 380 228 211 430 5 MUMBAI 1451 831 1090 2346 Total 6354 3586 5241 9010

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.