Patent and Design Statistics – 2022

A total of 31,261 patents have been issued by the Indian Patent Office in 2022 as opposed to 30,431 patents issued in 2021. Likewise, over 72,029 patent applications were published in 2022 as opposed to 52,379 patent publications in 2021.

In this post, we bring to you a recap of the patent and industrial design statistics from 2022 and a comparison of these numbers with the statistics from 2021. The data provided herein is calculated for the respective calendar years (January to December). The data is likely to be significantly different from the data provided in the annual reports of the Indian Patent Office which take into account the financial year of March to April. Please note that the data is accurate to the extent of the information made available by the Patent Office through its online databases and official journals.

Indian Patent Statistics

Particulars Total Number of Applications Total applications Published 72,029 Total Patents granted 31,261 Total applications examined 61,157 Total applications refused 5,121 Total applications abandoned due to failure to respond to examination report (s. 21(1)) 15,039

Total Number of Patent Applications received based on Applicant City

Name of City Total Number of Applications Delhi 1,398 Mumbai 1,825 Bangalore 3,068 Chennai 2,604 Pune 1,289 Hyderabad 1,373 Kolkata 479

In 2022, a total of 72,029 patent applications was published. Based on the applicant city, Bangalore tops the list with 3,068 patent applications followed by Chennai with a total of 2,604 patent applications. Mumbai based applicants filed 1,825 applications while Delhi based applicants filed 1,398 patent applications. Hyderabad pipped Pune by contributing 1,373 patent applications while Pune contributed a total of 1,289 applications. Numbers from Kolkata were significantly lower as compared to the other major cities in India as it contributed to a total of 479 patent applications.

Total Number of Patents Granted

Patent Office Number of Grants Delhi 11,563 Mumbai 4,957 Chennai 10,949 Kolkata 3,792 Total 31,261

A total of 31,261 patent applications were granted in 2022 marking an increase of roughly 2.72% from 2021. The maximum grants came from the Delhi Patent Office which issued as many as 11,563 patents. The Chennai Patent Office issued 10,949 patents while the Mumbai and Kolkata Patent Offices issued 4,957 and 3,792 patents respectively.

Total Number of Applications Examined

Patent Office Number of Applications Delhi 24,644 Mumbai 11,653 Chennai 20,205 Kolkata 4,655 Total 61,157

In terms of examination of applications and issue of First Examination Reports (FERs), the Delhi Patent Office issued over 24,644 FERs followed by the Chennai Patent Office which examined and issued FERs for 20,205 applications. The Patent Offices at Mumbai and Kolkata issued examination reports for 11,653 and 4,655 applications respectively. In all, the Patent Offices collectively issued 61,157 FERs in 2022 as opposed to 67,727 examination reports issued in 2021.

Indian Designs Statistics

A total of 15,904 designs were registered in 2022 as compared to 11,997 registrations in 2021, signifying an increase of about 32.56% in registrations.

Particulars 2021 2022 Total designs registered 11,997 15,904

Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

