Refusal without Effective Hearing? Not Valid: Delhi High Court on technical glitches in trademark hearings

Summary In the case of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the Registrar refused the mark under Section 11(1) after a video hearing the applicant could not access. The Court found a breach of audi alteram partem, noted that the file had not been considered, set the refusal aside, and sent the matter back for a fresh hearing to be finished preferably within six months.

Background & Facts

On 5 September 2022, Impresario filed a trademark application for its mark in Class 16.

After examining the application, the Registrar raised an objection under Section 11(1), pointing to an earlier Class 16 registration. Impresario filed a response on 19 October 2023.

Later, a hearing was called. By notice dated 11 July 2024, the Registry fixed a video conference hearing for 11 September 2024. On 10 September 2024, Impresario filed an Authorization Letter with brand-use details and prior registrations, and placed on record a Joint Memorandum of Compromise dated 30 April 2024 recording coexistence, filed before the Madras High Court.

On the hearing day, the agent entered the virtual lobby at 10:30 a.m. and waited until 1:30 p.m., but was not admitted. The agent emailed the Registry the same day, asked that no adverse order be passed, and sought another date.

Despite the email, the Registrar refused the application on 17 September 2024. The order repeated standard Section 11(1) language and did not deal with the Authorization Letter or the coexistence memorandum.

Issues for the Court

Did passing a refusal without an effective hearing violate natural justice? And did the order fail because it did not consider the documents on record? The judgment looked at both issues.

Key Arguments

Impresario’s case was straightforward. It had answered the examination report, filed its Authorization Letter with brand-use material and prior registrations, and put on record a Joint Memorandum of Compromise showing coexistence in proceedings before the Madras High Court. It explained that it waited in the online lobby for three hours and immediately wrote to the Registry seeking a fresh date.

On the other side, there was little to meet these points. No reply to the appeal was filed despite time being granted; even a promised written synopsis did not follow. The Registry also did not deny receiving the email.

Court’s Analysis

The Court brought the focus back to first principles. It said, “Any decision without affording an effective hearing opportunity is contrary to the fundamental tenets of principles of natural justice.” The Court then addressed online hearings in plain terms. According to the Court, if a party cannot join for any reason, a real opportunity must be given before refusing. The Court observed that denial of participation through technical glitches or procedural gaps is a “grave violation” of audi alteram partem.

The Court also looked closely at the refusal order. As per the Court, a bare statement that the file was “gone through” was not enough. The Court said that the Registrar was required to consider the Authorization Letter and the coexistence memorandum, which they did not.

Commenting on the approach of the Trademark Registrar, the Court spoke of legitimate expectation and said that proceedings must be fair and must appear fair. As per the Court, administrative convenience cannot trump a meaningful hearing.

Findings & Order

Based on its analysis, the Court set aside the refusal. It remanded the matter for a fresh hearing and a decision according to law, to be completed preferably within six months of receiving the order.

Relevant Paragraphs

Natural justice and effective hearing.

“Any decision without affording an effective hearing opportunity is contrary to the fundamental tenets of principles of natural justice. It is imperative that due process is followed, and all parties are given sufficient opportunity to present their case.”

“If a party submits that it was not able to join the fundamental principle of audi alteram partem demands that adequate opportunity be provided to the concerned parties to present their case and respond to adverse material… denial of effective participation through technical impediments or procedural lacunae constitutes a grave violation of the principle of audi alteram partem.”

Failure to consider documents on record.

“In any event, the Respondent ought to have considered all the documentary evidence… It is evident… that the Respondent has not considered the documents submitted by the Appellant along with the Authorisation Letter, especially the Joint Memorandum of Compromise dated 30.04.2024 filed before High Court of Judicature at Madras wherein the Appellant and the Proprietor of the Cited Trade Mark jointly agreed to co-exist.”

Legitimate expectation and fairness.

“[T]he doctrine of legitimate expectation creates a corresponding duty upon statutory bodies to conduct the proceedings in a manner that is not only fair but also appears to be fair… Administrative convenience cannot override the fundamental requirement of affording a meaningful hearing.”

Extract from the impugned order quoted in the judgment.

“The mark applied for registration is identical with /similar to earlier trademarks on record… there exists a likelihood of confusion… [and] the registration of the mark is objectionable under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act 1999.”

Disclaimer

“This case note has been prepared based on the author’s understanding, views, and conclusions. Opinions of others may differ.” Relevant paras have been extracted using an AI application.

Citation: Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. v. Registrar of Trademarks, C.A.(COMM.IPD-TM) 89/2024 (Del. H.C. Aug. 7, 2025), available at Indian Kanoon (last visited August 12, 2025).

URL: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/55417318/