Pre-Orders Now Open: New Oxford Titles on Indian Patent and Copyright Law by Dr. Kalyan Kankanala

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Summary BananaIP Counsels Managing Partner Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala has authored two new titles for Oxford University Press's Oxford India Short Introductions series: Patents in India and Copyrights in India. Both books move beyond a purely statutory treatment of the law to focus on how patents and copyrights function in business, technology, and everyday practice, including their evolving relationship with AI. International pre-orders are open now, with release scheduled for December 2026. Pre-orders for the Indian editions will follow shortly.

We’re delighted to share that two new books by Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala are now open for international pre-order. Published by Oxford University Press as part of its Oxford India Short Introductions series, both books offer a concise, business-oriented introduction to key areas of Indian intellectual property law.

Patents in India

Patents in India presents a clear, business-focused introduction to the Indian patent system, addressing its practical and commercial dimensions alongside its legal framework. The book explains how patents protect innovation, support competitive advantage, attract investment, and create commercial value, and examines emerging issues such as the legal and business implications of AI-driven innovation.

Pre-order link: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/patents-in-india-9780197919224

Copyrights in India

Copyrights in India offers an accessible introduction to Indian copyright law for creators, businesses, students, and general readers. Using practical examples and case law drawn from sectors including technology, publishing, software, entertainment, and media, the book addresses copyright ownership, protection, infringement, fair dealing, and licensing, along with contemporary questions concerning copyright and artificial intelligence.

Pre-order link: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/copyrights-in-india-9780197922323

Release and Availability

Both titles are scheduled for release in December 2026. International pre-orders are open now via the links above.

Pre-orders for the Indian editions will be made available shortly. We will share an update on Intellepedia as soon as they go live.