Who is the best POSTMAN?

Summary M/s Ahmed Oomerbhoy, proprietor of the 'POSTMAN' trademark used on groundnut oil since 1949, sued Jagdamba Vegetable Products (P) Ltd. and its promoter before the Delhi High Court over the mark 'SUPER POSTMAN', adopted in 2004. The dispute traversed a suit dismissal, an appellate restoration, a Supreme Court intervention, and a suo motu inquiry into the validity of the Defendants' 2023 trademark registration. In a judgment delivered on January 9, 2026, the court held that Oomerbhoy's non-use of 'POSTMAN' during an internal partnership dispute did not amount to abandonment, found 'SUPER POSTMAN' deceptively similar, and directed cancellation of its registration under Section 57 of the Trade Marks Act. The ruling matters because it clarifies how courts treat prolonged non-use caused by internal corporate disputes and confirms that acquired distinctiveness cannot rescue a mark adopted with knowledge of a senior user's rights. Questions of passing off and quantification of damages remain pending for further hearing.

Background

A trademark dispute over a groundnut oil brand outlasted two decades, three rounds of appellate scrutiny, and a Supreme Court intervention before reaching a partial resolution in January 2026.

M/s Ahmed Oomerbhoy (“Oomerbhoy /Plaintiff”), a partnership firm selling refined groundnut oil under the trademark ‘POSTMAN’ since 1949 and registered since 1954, moved the Delhi High Court through a court-appointed Receiver against Sh. Gautam Tank and Jagdamba Vegetable Products (P) Ltd. (“Jagdamba/ Defedndant”), alleging infringement and passing off. Oomerbhoy’s business fell into an internal partnership dispute around 2000, prompting the Bombay High Court to appoint a Receiver and effectively halting sales of ‘POSTMAN’ oil. In 2004, Jagdamba began selling groundnut oil under ‘SUPER POSTMAN’, in packaging carrying a similar blue-and-yellow colour scheme and container shape. Oomerbhoy filed the present Suit in 2005, later renumbered CS(COMM) 361/2018, seeking a permanent injunction, damages, and rendition of accounts. An ex-parte interim injunction followed and was confirmed in 2007, but the Suit was dismissed in 2010 for failure to lead evidence, restored on appeal in 2012 subject to costs, and eventually reached the Supreme Court, which in 2019 directed expeditious disposal. Jagdamba obtained registration for ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ in 2023, prompting the court to examine that registration’s validity of its own motion.

Issues

Whether Oomerbhoy is the proprietor of ‘POSTMAN’ and the artistic work in its label. Whether non-use since 2000 amounted to abandonment or acquiescence. Whether the 2005 interim injunction, confirmed in 2007, revived upon restoration of the Suit in 2012. Whether Jagdamba’s 2023 registration of ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ was liable to cancellation under Section 57 of the Trade Marks Act. Whether Jagdamba infringed the ‘POSTMAN’ trademark and its artistic work. Whether Jagdamba’s application under Section 124 of the Trade Marks Act for a stay was maintainable. Whether Oomerbhoy was entitled to rendition of accounts and permanent injunction.



Plaintiff’s Arguments

Oomerbhoy used ‘POSTMAN’ since 1949 and held registrations since 1954, establishing prior proprietorship under Sections 28 and 34 of the Trade Marks Act. Non-use since 2000 stemmed from a partnership dispute, not abandonment, and Oomerbhoy stayed vigilant, having pursued a former partner over the similar name ‘POSTIANO’. ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ was deceptively similar, with ‘SUPER’ printed in near-invisible font, and only overall similarity, not minor differences, was relevant. Jagdamba’s 2005 undertaking to withdraw its application if objected to showed prior knowledge and bad-faith adoption. The 2005 injunction, confirmed in 2007, revived automatically when the Suit was restored in 2012. Jagdamba’s Section 124 application was not maintainable, as no invalidity issue had been framed and its rectification petition followed institution of the Suit.



Defendant’s Arguments

Jagdamba adopted ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ honestly in 2004, believing ‘POSTMAN’ abandoned under Section 47 after years of market absence. Oomerbhoy’s evidence was thin, limited to sporadic invoices ending in 1997, without tax records or bank statements. Two decades of open, extensive use gave ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ independent distinctiveness, and its prefix created sufficient visual distinction. The 2005 injunction lapsed on the Suit’s 2010 dismissal and was never formally revived. The Section 124 application was maintainable since a rectification petition predated the Written Statement.



Court’s Analysis

Proprietorship and the Weight of Continuous Registration

The court noted that Oomerbhoy had established prior adoption of ‘POSTMAN’ since 1949 and continuous registration since 1954, and observed that the mark’s arbitrary and coined character in relation to edible oil enhanced its distinctiveness. The court found that the firm’s registrations and evidence sufficed to establish proprietorship of both the word mark and the artistic label, entitled to the highest degree of protection under statute and common law.

Non-Use, Internal Disputes, and the Survival of Goodwill

On abandonment, the court observed that Oomerbhoy’s suspension of trading after 2000 arose from a genuine partnership dispute rather than any intention to relinquish the mark, and that the firm had continued enforcing its rights, including against a former partner’s use of ‘POSTIANO’. The court reasoned that use of a trademark need not take the form of physical sale, and that advertising or an intention to license could suffice to preserve statutory rights. The court held that non-use falling short of five years and three months, the statutory threshold under Section 47 of the Trade Marks Act for removal on grounds of non-use, could not support a finding of abandonment, and that Oomerbhoy’s goodwill in ‘POSTMAN’ survived the hiatus in trading.

Reviving an Interim Injunction After Restoration

On revival of the interim injunction, the court stated that restoration of a suit ordinarily restores all interim orders in force on the date of dismissal, applying the principle from Vareed Jacob v. Sosamma Geevarghese (2004) 6 SCC 378. The court found that the 2005 ex-parte injunction, confirmed in 2007, stood revived when the Suit was restored in 2012, notwithstanding Jagdamba’s contention that only the interim application, not the injunction itself, had been reinstated.

Testing ‘Super Postman’ Under the Suo Motu Power to Rectify

Turning to the validity of Jagdamba’s 2023 registration, the court invoked its suo motu power under Section 57(4) of the Trade Marks Act to examine the mark independent of any formal rectification proceeding. The court opined that ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ was deceptively similar to ‘POSTMAN’ within the meaning of Section 11(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act, since ‘POSTMAN’ remained the dominant feature of both marks, and that registration ought to have been refused. The court further observed that Jagdamba’s own 2005 undertaking to withdraw its application upon objection, later omitted from its pleadings, confirmed awareness of Oomerbhoy’s prior mark and undercut any claim of honest, concurrent adoption. This finding sat at the centre of the POSTMAN trademark infringement analysis, since a registration secured despite known conflicting rights could not shield Jagdamba from liability.

Infringement and the Limits of Section 124

On infringement, the court held that the resemblance between ‘POSTMAN’ and ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ was sufficient to cause confusion, noting that the added prefix appeared in disproportionately small lettering and that courts must assess overall resemblance rather than isolated differences. The court found that Jagdamba could not invoke common trade usage as a defence, having itself sought exclusive registration of a mark incorporating ‘POSTMAN’. On maintainability of the stay application, the court reasoned that Section 124 applies only where a rectification petition was pending on the date the Suit was instituted, and that Jagdamba’s petition, filed after summons but before the Written Statement, did not meet that threshold. The court stated that accepting Jagdamba’s reading would let any infringement defendant delay proceedings indefinitely by filing a rectification petition upon receiving notice, defeating the expeditious adjudication this POSTMAN trademark infringement claim demanded.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

Oomerbhoy is the proprietor of the trademark ‘POSTMAN’ and its artistic label. Oomerbhoy had not abandoned ‘POSTMAN’, and Jagdamba’s acquiescence and non-use defence failed. The interim injunction of 2005, confirmed in 2007, stood revived on restoration of the Suit in 2012. Jagdamba’s registration of ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ is cancelled under Section 57, with the Registrar directed to rectify the register. Jagdamba infringed ‘POSTMAN’ and its artistic label; a permanent injunction was granted restraining further use of ‘SUPER POSTMAN’. Jagdamba shall render accounts of sales made under ‘SUPER POSTMAN’ since institution of the Suit. Jagdamba’s Section 124 application was not maintainable and was dismissed. Passing off and quantification of damages remain open for further hearing; the Suit’s status was restored from “disposed of” to “pending”.



Case Citation: Nadeem Majid Oomerbhoy vs Sh. Gautam Tank & Ors., CS(COMM) 361/2018, High Court of Delhi, decided on January 9, 2026. Available at https://indiankanoon.org/doc/25780356/.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels