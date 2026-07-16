Colour Blind? How BlackBerry’s Messaging Patent Failed India’s Section 3(k) Technical Effect Test

Summary BlackBerry Limited filed a patent application in India for an invention that colour-coded email recipient names by domain and host name on handheld devices, aiming to help users quickly verify recipients before sending. The Assistant Controller refused the application on grounds of lack of inventive step under Section 2(1)(j) and non-patentability under Section 3(k) of the Patents Act, 1970. The Delhi High Court dismissed BlackBerry's appeal, confirming that prior art documents disclosed the colour-coding concept in combination, and that the invention solved a user-convenience problem rather than a hardware-level technical problem. The case reinforces the principle, established in Ferid Allani v. Union of India, that a computer-related invention must produce a measurable improvement in the functioning of the hardware itself to escape the Section 3(k) bar.

Background

BlackBerry Limited filed Patent Application No. 1976/DEL/2008 on 20 August 2008. The application, titled ‘Colour Differentiating a Portion of a Text Message Shown in a Handheld Communication Device,’ addressed a practical problem: users of handheld mobile email clients rarely applied inbox filters the way they did on desktops, raising the risk of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong recipient. The invention proposed dynamically examining message addresses and colour-coding recipient names based on domain or host-name attributes so that, at a glance, a sender could distinguish internal recipients from external contacts or verify distribution lists before hitting send.

The First Examination Report raised objections under Section 2(1)(j) for lack of inventive step and under Section 3(k) as a computer program per se. After two rounds of hearings, the Assistant Controller refused the application. BlackBerry challenged both orders before the Delhi High Court under Section 117A of the Patents Act, arguing that the invention made a genuine technical contribution distinct from the underlying software.

Issues Before the Court

Whether the application lacked inventive step under Section 2(1)(j) in view of prior art documents D1, D2, and D3, or whether the combination of colour-coding with domain-attribute identification constituted a non-obvious departure Whether the subject matter was barred from patentability under Section 3(k) as a computer program per se, on the ground that it produced no technical effect beyond the abstract execution of software instructions



BlackBerry’s Arguments

The invention solved a technically distinct problem specific to handheld devices: absence of inbox filters on mobile email clients, compounded by limited screen size, constituted a hardware-context problem absent from desktop environments None of the prior art taught the core concept in isolation: D1 categorised received messages (not outgoing drafts) by attribute; D2 required manual per-recipient confirmation; the combination did not render the application obvious Applying the technical-contribution test from Ferid Allani v. Union of India, the invention reduced interaction steps and prevented inadvertent data disclosure, constituting a demonstrable technical effect; corresponding patents were granted in the USA and EU



Controller’s Arguments

The problem was user-specific, not universal: signal noise affects all users equally; the risk of misdirecting a message depends on individual sender behaviour and does not arise identically for every user All claim limitations were software limitations; the mobile terminal device executed the colour-coding algorithm in a conventional manner without any enhancement to hardware functionality or performance The combination of D1, D2, and D3 rendered the approach obvious: a person skilled in the art could adapt D1’s attribute-based categorisation algorithm to produce the recipient differentiation that D2’s user-confirmation mechanism sought to achieve



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Inventive Step Under Section 2(1)(j)

The court noted that D1 uses message attribute characteristics in a categorisation algorithm and D2 addresses the same underlying problem of avoiding unintended recipients. Read alongside D3, which teaches visually distinguishable message formats for different users, the combination rendered the application obvious. The distinction between D1’s categorisation of incoming messages and the colour-coding of outgoing draft recipients reflected a difference in algorithm design, not a non-obvious technical departure. A person skilled in the art could readily make that adaptation. BlackBerry’s argument that D1 and D2 individually did not teach the same solution missed the point: inventive step is assessed against the combined disclosure of the prior art, not against each document in isolation.

Technical Effect and Section 3(k): The Hardware Contribution Test

The test under Section 3(k) requires the invention to improve the functioning of the system at the hardware level or address a technical problem intrinsic to the hardware, not merely enhance user convenience. The court found that the risk of sending a message to the wrong recipient was not a universal technical deficiency. Unlike hardware-level problems such as signal noise or memory overflow, which affect the device identically across all users, the misdirected-message risk depends on individual sender behaviour. Even after implementation, a user could still send to the wrong recipient if multiple recipients shared similar names or domains, confirming the solution was rooted in user-management convenience rather than device-level operation.

The court further found that the algorithm associated colours with recipient names based on domain attributes but caused no change in hardware functionality or performance. The mobile terminal device executed the algorithm conventionally without any reduction in memory usage, acceleration of processing, or elimination of command surfaces. The court observed that the key question under Section 3(k) is not what the invention does in abstract terms, but what it contributes at the hardware level. Inventions that reduce processing overhead, improve device response times, or enable new hardware capabilities meet this test; software solutions to problems rooted in user behaviour do not. The actual contribution here lay solely in a computer program or algorithm.

BlackBerry also argued that the grant of corresponding patents in the United States and the European Patent Office should carry persuasive weight on the question of inventive step. The court acknowledged this argument but held that foreign patent grants, while relevant as context, are not binding on Indian patent authorities. Each jurisdiction applies its own statutory framework: the United States does not have a provision equivalent to Section 3(k) of the Patents Act, and the European Patent Office applies its own ‘technical character’ test. The existence of foreign grants did not override the specific findings made on D1, D2, and D3, nor did it dispense with the independent requirement of hardware-level technical effect under Indian law.

Findings

In view of the arguments put forward by both the Parties, the court held that:

The application lacked inventive step under Section 2(1)(j): colour-coding recipient names by domain attribute was obvious from D1, D2, and D3 read together The subject matter constituted a ‘computer program per se’ within Section 3(k): its contribution was a software algorithm addressing a user-convenience problem, not a hardware-level technical problem The mobile terminal device executed the algorithm in a conventional manner; no technical effect improving device functionality was demonstrated The Impugned Orders refusing the application were affirmed and the appeal was dismissed



Case Citation: Blackberry Limited v. Controller of Patents and Designs, C.A.(COMM.IPD-PAT) 14/2022, High Court of Delhi, decided on 30 April 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/161660179/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, Patent Attorney, BananaIP Counsels