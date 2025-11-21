People’s Pulse on Intellectual Property and What It Means for Business Today

Summary The WIPO Pulse Report released recently presents a clear picture of how people across seventy four countries understand intellectual property today. It shows rising awareness in Asia Pacific and mixed trends elsewhere, offering useful insight into how public perception shapes business and consumer behaviour.

Public attitudes toward innovation and creative work shift as societies evolve. The recently released WIPO Pulse Survey for 2025 captures these shifts by studying how people in seventy four countries understand and perceive different kinds of intellectual property. The report shows that perceptions are influenced by economic conditions, social environments and exposure to technology.

IP Awareness Among People

As per the report, awareness of patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights and geographical indications has increased globally compared to the previous edition of the survey. However, this growth is uneven. In some regions, people show rising familiarity, while in others, there is a slight decline. The results reflect a deeper mix of knowledge, uncertainty and developing understanding rather than an overall global trend in one direction.

Perception of IP in the Asia Pacific

Based on the report’s findings, Asia Pacific stands out with the strongest increase in awareness across all five intellectual property categories. People in this region demonstrate greater recognition of what each right represents and how it functions. This rise appears to be linked with growing digital access, active consumer markets and expanding innovation ecosystems. In several countries within the region, women and youth also show improved awareness, suggesting that the next generation may engage more deeply with issues related to creative work, brands, and innovation.

Contrasts across the world

While Asia Pacific shows rising awareness, other regions present varied outcomes. According to the report, many Western European countries and other developed regions show stable awareness with limited growth, and in some areas, youth awareness has even declined. Some respondents express reduced confidence in the value of intellectual property protected products, especially in areas like designs or patents.

In Eastern Europe, awareness remains high in certain categories, but the report notes small declines, especially among young respondents. Latin America and the Caribbean display strong awareness of trademarks, copyright and geographical indications, though some countries record modest declines in specific categories. Africa presents a mix of rising trust in some protected products but declining awareness in certain areas such as designs and copyrights. These differences suggest that the global intellectual property landscape is shaped by varied lived experiences rather than a universal trend.

How people perceive intellectual property protected products

According to the report, people associate intellectual property protected products with specific qualities. Many respondents believe that such products are trustworthy or original. Others link them with the idea of fair income for creators or producers. However, perceptions are not uniform.

In several regions, people are unsure whether such products offer better value for money. In some countries, people are cautious about choosing a product only because it carries some form of protection. These findings show that people do not see intellectual property as an automatic indicator of superiority. Instead, they balance quality, price, fairness and reliability when forming opinions.

Public attitudes and their influence on business

Based on the report’s findings, public perception affects how intellectual property operates in the marketplace. When people associate protected products with authenticity or clarity of origin, this influences purchasing choices. When people associate these products with higher costs or reduced access, businesses may need to adjust how they communicate value. The report does not support any particular business strategy, but it indicates that the way people think about intellectual property affects how brands are evaluated, how innovations are received and how creative work is consumed.

Women, youth and the future of intellectual property awareness

As per the report, women and youth present an important window into the future. Their views differ across regions. In Asia Pacific, both groups record higher awareness levels, especially in patents, trademarks and geographical indications. In some Western and Eastern European regions, youth show a decline in awareness and reduced confidence in designs or copyright protected works. Women in a few regions also show declining trust in the value of certain intellectual property protected products.

Conclusion

Overall, the Report presents a positive picture for IP and business globally. However, to take advantage of the value IP can provide, businesses may need to strategize and adjust their approaches at various levels.

For further reading

Full WIPO Pulse Report 2025: https://www.wipo.int/edocs/pubdocs/en/wipo-pulse-2025-en.pdf

Disclaimer

Parts of this blog post were generated with the support of an artificial intelligence tool. The views expressed are based on the personal understanding of the author and others may hold different opinions. The views are personal.