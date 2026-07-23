The ‘Principal choice’ is Officer’s Choice!

Summary Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, owner of the well-known “Officer’s Choice” whisky trademark since 1988, sued Batra Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited and its associates over the deceptively similar mark “Principal Choice Whisky.” The defendants, despite appearing and accepting summons, never filed a written statement and were proceeded ex parte, leaving the plaintiff’s case unrebutted. The Delhi High Court examined whether a permanent injunction could be granted without a full trial where the defendants’ silence left the plaint’s averments deemed admitted, and found in the plaintiff’s favour, granting a decree of permanent injunction and closing the suit. The ruling illustrates how a strong record of continuous use, a well-known trademark declaration, and a documented history of enforcement can secure swift, decisive relief once a defendant fails to contest a claim.

Background

A whisky brand that once topped the world’s sales charts has spent over a decade in Indian courtrooms defending two words from imitators, and the latest round ended not with a trial, but with silence from the other side.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (“Allied Blenders”) owns the trademark “Officer’s Choice,” coined and adopted in 1988 and acquired by assignment in 1991, now registered across roughly 160 marks and variants, including in regional languages. The Delhi High Court had already declared “Officer’s Choice” a well-known trademark under Section 2(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (“Trade Marks Act”) in 2017. Batra Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited (“Batra Breweries”), which also bottles whisky for Allied Blenders, began manufacturing and selling “Principal Choice” and “Principal Choice Premium Whisky” through an associated distributor, with trademark applications filed by a relative of one of that distributor’s partners. Allied Blenders sued for permanent injunction and allied reliefs in 2023. The court granted a partial interim injunction restraining further manufacture in August 2023, confirmed it in December 2023, and proceeded the defendants ex parte in October 2024 after they failed to file a written statement despite an earlier condonation of delay. Allied Blenders then sought summary judgment on the unrebutted record.

Issues

Whether the mark “Principal Choice Whisky” is deceptively similar to Allied Blenders’ registered and well-known Officer’s Choice trademarks under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act. Whether a decree of permanent injunction could be granted on a summary basis where the defendants failed to file a written statement and were proceeded ex parte. Whether Allied Blenders’ documented history of enforcement against similarly formed “Choice” marks supported a finding of distinctiveness and secondary meaning. Whether the abandonment of the defendants’ pending trademark applications reinforced the case for injunctive relief.



Allied Blenders’ Arguments

Continuous, uninterrupted use of “Officer’s Choice” since 1988, evidenced by roughly 160 registrations across classes and languages, and annual sales exceeding 16 lakh cases as of 2021-22. The mark was judicially declared well-known under Section 2(zg) of the Trade Marks Act in 2017, in earlier proceedings against an unrelated infringer. A documented history of around 40 prior suits and injunctions against marks incorporating “Choice,” including “Special Choice,” “Captain Choice,” “Official Choice,” “Emperor’s Choice” and “Collector’s Choice,” demonstrating consistent enforcement and market recognition. The defendants’ “Principal Choice Whisky” label replicated the trade dress of Allied Blenders’ packaging, going beyond mere use of the common word “Choice.” Defendant No.1 was itself a bottler for Allied Blenders, undercutting any claim of independent, honest adoption. Highlighted that the defendants had changed the impugned mark from “Principal Choice” to “Principal Premium” during the pendency of the interim injunction, indicating an awareness of the conflict with Allied Blenders’ rights. Placed on record photographic evidence comparing the parties’ bottles and labels side by side, illustrating that the overall get-up, not merely the shared word “Choice,” had been copied.



Defendants’ Position

Accepted summons and were initially represented but never filed a written statement despite the court condoning an earlier delay, and were consequently proceeded ex parte, leaving the plaintiff’s averments unrebutted. No defence was placed on record disputing deceptive similarity, the well-known status of “Officer’s Choice,” or the claim of dishonest adoption.



Court’s Analysis and Observations

Deciding Without a Defence

The court observed that once summons had been accepted and a written statement remained unfiled despite the earlier condonation of delay, no purpose would be served by insisting on formal evidence to establish what the unrebutted plaint already demonstrated. The court noted that this approach was consistent with the framework for summary adjudication available to the Intellectual Property Rights Division under the Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Division Rules, 2022, and drew on established coordinate-bench reasoning that an undefended commercial suit should not be left to languish for want of formal proof when the material on record already sustains the claim. The court found that the defendants’ silence, following their acceptance of summons, left the factual assertions in the plaint deemed admitted for the purpose of deciding the Officer’s Choice trademark claim.

Reading Distinctiveness Into a Common Word

The court reasoned that although “Officer’s” and “Choice” are ordinary English words individually, their combination as applied to whisky was arbitrary rather than descriptive, and had, through nearly four decades of continuous and extensive use, acquired distinctiveness and secondary meaning exclusively associated with Allied Blenders. The court held that the mark’s 2017 declaration as a well-known trademark under Section 2(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, together with roughly 160 subsisting registrations spanning multiple regional languages, placed the Officer’s Choice trademark in a category warranting broader protection than an ordinary mark. The court further observed that Allied Blenders’ record of nearly 40 prior injunctions against differently prefixed “Choice” marks, ranging from “Special Choice” to “Master’s Choice,” was not incidental litigiousness but evidence of a mark that competitors persistently sought to imitate, reinforcing its reputation and goodwill.

Trade Dress, Not Just Trademark

The court stated that a side-by-side comparison of the parties’ labels showed the defendants’ packaging for “Principal Choice Whisky” replicated the overall trade dress of Allied Blenders’ product, not merely the shared word “Choice,” a similarity the court found could not be explained as honest, independent adoption. The court opined that the defendants’ own status as a bottler for Allied Blenders made the adoption of a confusingly similar mark harder to justify as coincidental. The court also noted that the defendants’ pending trademark applications for “Principal Choice Whisky” had lapsed into abandonment by the time of the hearing, a circumstance from which the court drew the inference that the defendants no longer intended to pursue registration, further tilting the balance of convenience toward Allied Blenders.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

The mark “Principal Choice Whisky” is deceptively similar to Allied Blenders’ registered and well-known “Officer’s Choice” trademarks, both in the shared term and in overall trade dress. The suit could be decided on a summary basis, since the defendants’ failure to file a written statement left the plaint’s averments unrebutted and deemed admitted. Allied Blenders’ continuous use since 1988, well-known trademark status, and extensive enforcement history established distinctiveness, secondary meaning, and a strong likelihood of irreparable harm. The defendants are permanently restrained from manufacturing, selling, or dealing in goods under the mark “Principal Choice Whisky” or any deceptively similar mark. The suit is decreed in Allied Blenders’ favour and disposed of, with Allied Blenders voluntarily foregoing its claims to damages and costs.



Case Citation: Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited v. Batra Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited & Ors., CS(COMM) 551/2023, High Court of Delhi, decided on 4 February 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/175102540/.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels