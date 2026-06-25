Don’t Mess with the Don: Delhi HC Protects the GODFATHER Trademark

Summary Devans Modern Breweries Limited, a company that has used the GODFATHER trademark since 1984, filed a trademark infringement and passing off suit against Cartel Bros Private Limited, which launched a celebrity-endorsed whisky under a composite mark incorporating the word “GODFATHER.” The dispute centred on three interlocking questions: whether Devans’ Class-33 registrations were enforceable despite gaps in documented whisky sales, whether beer and whisky are allied and cognate goods, and whether the anti-dissection rule insulated Cartel Bros’ composite mark from a finding of infringement. The Delhi High Court held all three issues in Devans’ favour at the interim stage, reaffirming that registration alone sustains a proprietor’s enforcement rights until formal rectification, and that the anti-dissection rule offers no refuge when the infringing element is itself the dominant feature of the composite mark. The ruling is a significant reminder that a trademark spanning multiple classes retains its teeth even during periods of limited commercial activity in one of those classes.

Background

Four decades of building a brand can be undone in a season if courts do not intervene. The Delhi High Court was asked to decide whether a landmark alcoholic beverage trademark could protect its owner against a whisky brand that had borrowed the same iconic name, attaching a celebrity’s identity to it for good measure.

Devans Modern Breweries Limited (Devans), established in 1961, is one of India’s leading manufacturers of malt, spirit, and beer. The company adopted the GODFATHER trademark in 1984 for beer in Class-32 under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (“Trade Marks Act”), and subsequently secured registrations for the same mark in Class-33 covering alcoholic beverages other than beer, including rum and whisky, as far back as 2005. The GODFATHER trademark is also registered in several international jurisdictions. By the financial year 2024–25, Devans was recording beer sales of approximately Rs.746 crores under the GODFATHER name, a figure supported by a Chartered Accountant certificate. The mark had also been used for rum and whisky sales, with invoices on record for the period from 2005 to 2013 and a total IMFL turnover of approximately Rs.18 crores for the years 2006 to 2026.

Cartel Bros Private Limited (Cartel Bros), incorporated only in 2022, filed trademark applications in January and February 2026 on a “proposed to be used” basis for composite marks incorporating the word “GODFATHER.” The original mark was “THE GLENWALK BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY,” but the applications included a revised version reading “THE GLENWALK GODFATHER’S BY SANJAY DUTT.” Separately, Cartel Bros applied to register the standalone word mark “THE GODFATHER” in Class-33. Devans discovered the applications through the Trade Marks e-register and also came across social media posts by Cartel Bros announcing the imminent launch of a whisky product under the GODFATHER name. Devans filed a suit for trademark infringement and passing off before the Delhi High Court and simultaneously sought an interim injunction. The court decided the interim application on June 22, 2026.

Issues Before the Court

Whether non-use of the GODFATHER trademark in Class-33 since 2013 extinguishes a registered proprietor’s right to enforce Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act against an infringer Whether beer falling in Class-32 and whisky falling in Class-33 constitute allied and cognate goods for the purpose of trademark infringement Whether the anti-dissection rule bars a finding of infringement when the plaintiff’s registered word mark appears as one element of the defendant’s composite mark Whether the overall rival marks create a likelihood of confusion and whether an interim injunction is warranted



Devans’ Arguments

The GODFATHER trademark is an arbitrary mark with no inherent connection to alcoholic beverages, entitling it to a higher level of protection under Sections 29(1) and (2) of the Trade Marks Act. Devans holds valid registrations in both Class-32 (since the 1980s) and Class-33 (since 2005); invoices and a CA certificate establish actual sales of rum and whisky under the GODFATHER trademark between 2005 and 2013. Annual beer sales of Rs.746 crores in FY 2024–25, substantial advertising expenditure, and international registrations in New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE establish the GODFATHER trademark as a well-known mark with pan-India reputation. Beer and whisky are allied and cognate goods: both are alcoholic beverages sold through common trade channels including bars, restaurants, and retail liquor outlets, governed by the same state excise regulatory framework, and purchased by overlapping consumer segments. The article “THE” before “GODFATHER” creates no meaningful distinction; the dominant and prominent part of Cartel Bros’ composite mark is “GODFATHER,” which is identical to Devans’ registered word mark. Section 29(4) of the Trade Marks Act applies independently because use of a similar mark by a third party takes unfair advantage of, and is detrimental to, the distinctive character and repute of the GODFATHER trademark. Cartel Bros was incorporated in 2022 and adopted the GODFATHER name in 2026 with full knowledge of Devans’ prior registrations, as demonstrated by its own reply to the Trade Marks Registry’s examination report.



Cartel Bros’ Arguments

The defendant’s mark is composite and must be assessed as a whole under the anti-dissection rule; the source identifier is the celebrity personality “Sanjay Dutt,” not the word “GODFATHER.” GODFATHER is a common dictionary word, and Devans cannot claim exclusivity unless it establishes secondary significance for that word specifically in relation to whisky; no such evidence was placed on record. Devans has not held an excise license or sold whisky since at least 2013; the invoices produced contain irregularities and the total Class-33 turnover over 20 years amounts to only Rs.18 crores, far less than Cartel Bros’ Rs.212 crores in turnover over three years. Beer and whisky are fundamentally different products: the price gap (Rs.100 versus Rs.1,750 per unit), vastly different alcohol content (8% versus 48%), distinct storage requirements, different consumption methods, and an affluent, discerning whisky consumer base rule out any likelihood of confusion. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Pernod Ricard India Private Limited v. Karamveer Singh Chhabra, 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1701, cautions that holistic comparison of marks must not be displaced by a dominant-feature analysis; the revised mark, read as a whole, is visually, phonetically, and structurally dissimilar from “GODFATHER.” The primary brand “THE GLENWALK,” a coined word associated with Scotch whisky from Scotland, is the genuine source identifier, and the defendant is willing to withdraw the standalone “THE GODFATHER” word mark application if permitted to use the revised composite mark.



Court’s Analysis and Observations

Non-Use Does Not Extinguish Statutory Enforcement Rights

The court observed that Sections 18 and 28 of the Trade Marks Act confer upon a registered proprietor exclusive rights to use and enforce a trademark by virtue of registration alone. The court noted that neither provision conditions those rights on actual use of the mark in trade. Non-use of a registered trademark does not, by itself, disentitle the proprietor from suing a third party for infringement; that right is lost only if the mark is validly rectified or cancelled in accordance with law. The mere filing of a rectification petition, without its adjudication, cannot operate as a presumption against the validity of a registered mark.

Turning to the factual record, the court found that Devans had placed invoices and a CA certificate on record indicating sales of rum and whisky under the GODFATHER trademark between 2007 and 2013. The court stated that the quality and weight of those documents were matters for trial; at the interim stage, the positive assertion of use backed by documentary material was sufficient to establish a prima facie case. Accordingly, the GODFATHER trademark registrations in both Class-32 and Class-33 were held to be valid and fully enforceable pending the rectification proceedings.

Beer and Whisky as Allied and Cognate Goods

The court observed that the test for determining whether goods are allied and cognate is the nature, kind, and intended use of the products, not the perception or sophistication of the consumer. The court noted that beer and whisky are both intoxicating alcoholic beverages consumed across segments of society for enjoyment and relaxation. Trade channels and retail distribution are common in India: both products are sold in the same bars, pubs, restaurants, and retail liquor stores. Both products are also governed by the same excise regulatory framework across states. The court found that price differences, differing alcohol content, and the general profile of whisky consumers are not metrics for determining whether goods are allied. Applying the commercial reality test, the court held that beer and whisky were prima facie allied and cognate goods, distinguishing the UK Caledonian ruling relied on by Cartel Bros on the ground that, unlike the opponent in that case, Devans held a registration and had demonstrated use in Class-33.

The Anti-Dissection Rule Does Not Protect a Dominant Infringing Element

The court noted that the anti-dissection rule is a principle of trademark comparison designed to prevent a plaintiff from isolating one element of a rival composite mark and ignoring the remainder when assessing deceptive similarity. However, the court observed that this principle does not apply where the element the plaintiff objects to is itself the essential, dominant, and prominent feature of the composite mark.

Examining Cartel Bros’ original mark, the court found that “GODFATHER” was clearly the prominent part, and the background element “THE GLENWALK” receded visually. In the proposed revised mark “THE GLENWALK GODFATHER’S BY SANJAY DUTT,” the court observed that while the font size of “THE GLENWALK” had been increased and that of “GODFATHER’S” reduced, the word “GODFATHER’S” still appeared bold and prominent when perceived by a general consumer with average intelligence and imperfect recollection. The court held that because the plaintiff’s GODFATHER trademark is a registered word mark, its essential characteristics survive even within a composite rival mark, and the anti-dissection rule is no answer to infringement in those circumstances. The court further found that the defendant’s awareness of the plaintiff’s registrations in Class-33, disclosed in Cartel Bros’ own reply to the Trade Marks Registry’s examination objections, cast serious doubt on the bona fides of the adoption.

The court applied the holistic comparison framework laid down by the Supreme Court in Pernod Ricard India Private Limited v. Karamveer Singh Chhabra, 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1701, which cautions that dominant-feature analysis is only an analytical aid and that the ultimate test is whether the mark as a whole creates deceptive similarity. Undertaking that holistic comparison, the court reached the same conclusion: “GODFATHER” remained the dominant and essential feature of the composite mark, making it deceptively similar to Devans’ registered word mark both visually and phonetically.

Section 29(4), Passing Off, and the Grant of Injunction

The court stated that the ingredients of Section 29(1) and (2) of the Trade Marks Act were met because the rival marks were identical, the goods were allied and cognate, and the registration in Class-33 was valid. Section 29(4) was also independently attracted, the court found, because the GODFATHER trademark carried substantial goodwill built over forty years, and the use of an identical or similar mark by a newcomer was likely to cause an average consumer to associate Cartel Bros’ whisky with Devans, thereby taking unfair advantage of and diluting the distinctive character and repute of the GODFATHER trademark. On passing off, the court held that Devans’ goodwill in the mark was established, misrepresentation through the use of an identical name was apparent, and the risk of consumer diversion was real. The balance of convenience favoured Devans, as trademark dilution and erosion of distinctiveness are forms of harm that damages may not adequately compensate.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

The GODFATHER trademark registrations in Class-32 and Class-33 were valid and enforceable; non-use does not extinguish a registered proprietor’s rights until the mark is formally rectified, and Cartel Bros’ pending rectification petition did not alter that position. Beer and whisky are allied and cognate goods, sharing the same nature and purpose as alcoholic beverages, common trade channels, and the same excise regulatory framework; price difference and consumer profile are not the deciding factors. The anti-dissection rule did not apply because “GODFATHER” was the dominant and essential element of Cartel Bros’ composite mark, making it deceptively similar to Devans’ registered word mark on a holistic comparison. Devans established a prima facie case of trademark infringement under Sections 29(1), (2), and (4) of the Trade Marks Act as well as passing off. Cartel Bros, its successors, assigns, directors, and all others acting on its behalf were restrained from manufacturing, bottling, marketing, selling, advertising, or exporting any product bearing the marks “GODFATHER” or “GODFATHER’S” or any deceptively similar mark for whisky during the pendency of the suit. Cartel Bros was directed to immediately take down all listings, advertisements, posts, and content bearing the GODFATHER mark from all websites, e-commerce platforms, mobile applications, and social media platforms, and to issue takedown requests to third-party platforms where such content had been published.



Case Citation: Devans Modern Breweries Limited v. Cartel Bros Private Limited & Anr., CS(COMM) 346/2026, I.A. 9898/2026, I.A. 9911/2026 & I.A. 10797/2026, High Court of Delhi, decided on June 22, 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/183198617/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels