Weekly Updates: Copyright and Entertainment Law

This is a weekly post on copyright and entertainment law updates.

Meta Responds to Copyright Infringement Lawsuit by Epidemic Sound

Swedish Music Label, Epidemics Sound AB has accused Meta of violation of several thousand copyrights held by Epidemics Sound AB by allowing the users to stream, download and incorporate the sound recordings in their videos, on the music libraries of platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Meta, in response has filed a motion to dismiss the case, alleging that Epidemic Sound’s complaint fails to specify the identity and location of the allegedly infringing content, which would thus render their claim for relief implausible. Meta has asked the plaintiff to furnish more definite statements regarding the alleged infringement.

Deborah Roberts Sues Artist and Gallery over Copyright Infringement

The internationally recognized Artist, Deborah Roberts has sued another artist, Lynthia Edwards, along with the gallerist, Richard Beavers over claims of copyright infringement. The famous artist has sued Lynthia Edwards, and the Richard Beavers Gallery claiming compensation of $1 Million. Deborah has claimed to have sent several cease-and-desist notices to the defendants, for having reproduced artwork which is substantially similar to the works of Deborah, or otherwise confusingly similar to the several collages produced by Deborah. The defendants filed a letter to dismiss the motion on 22 September 2022, and expressed their intention to file counter suit for redress.

Mozambique’s New Copyright Act in Effect

The new copyright law of Mozambique, Law 9/2022, enacted by the Assembly of the Republic on June 29, 2022, became effective on September 26, 2022. The new Act aims to advance and uphold the protection of creative, artistic, and academic works, increasing the range of works that are eligible for protection. For literary works, the term of protection is 70 years, while for computer programmes, phonograms, and videograms, it is 50 years. Relief against infringement include provisions for obtaining interim injunction, seizure and destruction of counterfeit products and criminal liability.

New York City Sues ‘New York Cannabis’ for Trademark Infringement

On Tuesday, New York City filed a lawsuit against Robert Lopez, a designer and proprietor of the brand “New York Cannabis, for the use of designs and emblems similar to the New York City emblems on items such as shirts, caps, and cannabis pouches. “Blatant counterfeiting is not defendable as ‘fair use’ of another person’s trademarks or as parody,” stated city attorney Gerald Singleton in a statement. According to the lawsuit, the logos on Lopez’s New York Cannabis goods, which he sells through his website and retail store in the city, resemble those of Central Park, Prospect Park, and the city’s departments of sanitation, transportation, and parks and recreation.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels), Tanmaya Purohit (Intern, BananaIP Counsels) and Rohan Koshy Cherian (Intern, BananaIP Counsels)

