Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 28th January 2022 to 4th February 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of February 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,736 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,736 applications published in the journal, 774 applications account for early publications while 962 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 911 applications have been granted last week as compared to 587 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 55.2%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 144 118 18.06% decrease
Mumbai 34 41 20.59% increase
Chennai 192 576 200% increase
Kolkata 39
Total 370 774 109.19% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 345 583 68.99% increase
Mumbai 100 92 8% decrease
Chennai 392 268 31.63% decrease
Kolkata 10 19 90% increase
Total 847 962 13.58% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,217
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,736
Percentage difference: 42.65% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,046 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 397
Mumbai 182
Chennai 361
Kolkata 106
Total 1,046

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 192 331 72.4% increase
Mumbai 92 116 26.09% increase
Chennai 217 347 59.91% increase
Kolkata 86 117 36.05% increase
Total 587 911 55.2% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,736 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 333 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 53 applications from Bangalore, 96 applications from Chennai, 96 applications from Hyderabad and 12 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 28th January 2022 to 4th February 2022
Delhi 157 39
Mumbai 161 19
Pune 147 18
Bangalore 156 53
Chennai 275 96
Hyderabad 192 96
Kolkata 56 12

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 2,155
Total ordinary publications 4,195
Total applications published 6,350
Total grants in Delhi 1,136
Total grants in Mumbai 417
Total grants in Chennai 1,140
Total grants in Kolkata 395
Total Grants 3,088
Total applications examined 5,436

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 312 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 1,530 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 306
  • Total designs registered this Week: 312
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 1,530
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels
About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

