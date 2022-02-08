Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 28th January 2022 to 4th February 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of February 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,736 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,736 applications published in the journal, 774 applications account for early publications while 962 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 911 applications have been granted last week as compared to 587 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 55.2%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 144 118 18.06% decrease Mumbai 34 41 20.59% increase Chennai 192 576 200% increase Kolkata – 39 – Total 370 774 109.19% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 345 583 68.99% increase Mumbai 100 92 8% decrease Chennai 392 268 31.63% decrease Kolkata 10 19 90% increase Total 847 962 13.58% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,217

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,736

Percentage difference: 42.65% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,046 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 397 Mumbai 182 Chennai 361 Kolkata 106 Total 1,046

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 192 331 72.4% increase Mumbai 92 116 26.09% increase Chennai 217 347 59.91% increase Kolkata 86 117 36.05% increase Total 587 911 55.2% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,736 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 333 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 39 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 53 applications from Bangalore, 96 applications from Chennai, 96 applications from Hyderabad and 12 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 28th January 2022 to 4th February 2022 Delhi 157 39 Mumbai 161 19 Pune 147 18 Bangalore 156 53 Chennai 275 96 Hyderabad 192 96 Kolkata 56 12

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 2,155 Total ordinary publications 4,195 Total applications published 6,350 Total grants in Delhi 1,136 Total grants in Mumbai 417 Total grants in Chennai 1,140 Total grants in Kolkata 395 Total Grants 3,088 Total applications examined 5,436

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 312 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 1,530 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 306

Total designs registered this Week: 312

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 1,530

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels