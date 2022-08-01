Weekly News Updates: Copyright and Entertainment Law

Delhi High Court grants injunction against infringing websites

In a recent decision, the Delhi High Court granted an injunction in favour of media giant Sony Entertainment, restraining certain rogue websites from illegally telecasting the International Cricket Series, 2022. Sony Entertainment filed the present suit claiming that the illegal telecasting of the series was infringing upon Sony’s exclusive license to broadcast the International Cricket Series, 2022 in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and a host of other countries. The Delhi High Court held that the balance of convenience lies in favour of Sony Entertainment, as they are likely to suffer irreparable loss in case the injunction is not granted.

Lok Sabha lists Bill to regulate digital media.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Press And Registration Of Periodicals Bill, 2022 has been listed for this monsoon session of the Parliament. The Bill is set to replace the earlier Press And Registration Of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, and to bring digital media outlets under the same purview as print media. The proposed Bill aims to set up a press registrar general, and also lay down a simplified procedure for registration of e-papers, while doing away with provisions related to criminal prosecution of publishers, as present under the previous legislation.

National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights issues draft guidelines for child artists working in the entertainment industry.

In a move to safeguard the interests of children working in films or the entertainment industry, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued guidelines to guarantee a healthy working environment for the children. As per the proposed regulations, the producer of the film hiring such child actor, has to take approval from the appropriate District Magistrate before including a child in shooting a film or advertisement, the proposed regulation also prohibits placing the children in roles which are not suitable or inappropriate for their age.

Authored and compiled by Varun Gopala Krishnan (Associate, BananaIP Counsels), and Bharat Sharma (Intern, BananaIP Counsels)

