Over 15,000 Patent applications Examined this year, Patent Grants reach the 5000 mark

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 28th of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 910 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 910 applications published in the journal, 107 applications account for early publications while 803 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 664 applications have been granted last week as compared to 518 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 28.18%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 22 21 4.54% decrease Mumbai 25 24 4% decrease Chennai 62 62 — Kolkata 2 — — Total 111 107 3.60% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 298 367 23.15% increase Mumbai 166 153 7.83% decrease Chennai 145 198 36.55% increase Kolkata 13 85 553.84% decrease Total 622 803 29.09% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 733

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 910

Percentage difference: 24.14% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2048 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 815 Mumbai 331 Chennai 652 Kolkata 250 Total 2048

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 171 264 54.38% increase Mumbai 84 99 17.85% increase Chennai 164 202 23.17% increase Kolkata 99 99 — Total 518 664 28.18% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 910 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 76 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 5 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai and 4 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 21st February 2020 to 28th February 2020 Delhi 221 8 Mumbai 331 29 Pune 193 13 Bangalore 165 5 Chennai 222 16 Hyderabad 105 4 Kolkata 27 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1243 Total ordinary publications 8538 Total applications published 9781 Total grants in Delhi 1843 Total grants in Mumbai 817 Total grants in Chennai 1685 Total grants in Kolkata 839 Total Grants 5184 Total applications examined 15,138

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2034 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 216

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2034

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down