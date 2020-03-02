+91-80-26860424 / 34

Over 15,000 Patent applications Examined this year, Patent Grants reach the 5000 mark

02 March 2020
Over 15,000 Patent applications Examined this year, Patent Grants reach the 5000 mark

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Over 15000 Patent applications Examined this year, Patent Grants reach the 5000 mark

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 28th of February 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 910 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 910 applications published in the journal, 107 applications account for early publications while 803 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 664 applications have been granted last week as compared to 518 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 28.18%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi22214.54% decrease
Mumbai25244% decrease
Chennai6262
Kolkata2
Total1111073.60% decrease

  

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi29836723.15% increase
Mumbai1661537.83% decrease
Chennai14519836.55% increase
Kolkata1385553.84% decrease
Total62280329.09% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 733

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 910

Percentage difference: 24.14% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2048 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi815
Mumbai331
Chennai652
Kolkata250
Total2048

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17126454.38% increase
Mumbai849917.85% increase
Chennai16420223.17% increase
Kolkata9999
Total51866428.18% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 910 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 76 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 5 applications from Bangalore, 16 applications from Chennai and 4 applications from Hyderabad and 1 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date21st February 2020 to 28th February 2020
Delhi2218
Mumbai33129
Pune19313
Bangalore1655
Chennai22216
Hyderabad1054
Kolkata271

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1243
Total ordinary publications8538
Total applications published9781
Total grants in Delhi1843
Total grants in Mumbai817
Total grants in Chennai1685
Total grants in Kolkata839
Total Grants5184
Total applications examined15,138

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The designs office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2034 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 216
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2034

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath 

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

 

