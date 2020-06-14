+91-80-26860424 / 34

14 June 2020
Mammoth increase in patent grants and publications by IPO

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

The Patent & Design data provided below has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 5th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 663 patent applications were published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 663 applications published in the journal, 196 applications accounted for early publications while 467 applications accounted for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 445 applications were granted between 30th of May and 5th of June as compared to 177 grants between 22nd May and 29th May thereby marking a increase of about 151.41% in grants.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3233.33% decrease
Mumbai1034240% increase
Chennai65159144.62% increase
Kolkata4175% decrease
Total82196139.02% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2462158.33% increase
Mumbai40377.5% decrease
Chennai15620933.97% increase
Kolkata10815947.22% increase
Total32846742.38% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 410

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 663

Percentage difference: 61.71% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,561 FER’s were issued between the 30th of May and 5th of June. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi636
Mumbai232
Chennai495
Kolkata198
Total1,561

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi56149166.07% increase
Mumbai2061204.99% increase
Chennai6913494.20% increase
Kolkata32101215.63% increase
Total177445151.41% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 663 patent applications published in the journal on the 5th of June, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 134 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities were as follows – 1 application from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 30 applications from Bangalore, 36 applications from Chennai and 21 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities1st of January till date29th May 2020 to 5th June 2020
Delhi4081
Mumbai67133
Pune34813
Bangalore52930
Chennai49836
Hyderabad28021
Kolkata760

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL 5th June 2020)

Total early publications2,419
Total ordinary publications14,768
Total applications published17,187
Total grants in Delhi3,329
Total grants in Mumbai1,557
Total grants in Chennai3,300
Total grants in Kolkata1,670
Total Grants9,856
Total applications examined29,832

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 112 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,391 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 107
  • Total designs registered this Week: 112

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,391

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

