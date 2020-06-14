Mammoth increase in patent grants and publications by IPO

The Patent & Design data provided below has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 5th of June 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 663 patent applications were published in the 23rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 663 applications published in the journal, 196 applications accounted for early publications while 467 applications accounted for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 445 applications were granted between 30th of May and 5th of June as compared to 177 grants between 22nd May and 29th May thereby marking a increase of about 151.41% in grants.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 3 2 33.33% decrease Mumbai 10 34 240% increase Chennai 65 159 144.62% increase Kolkata 4 1 75% decrease Total 82 196 139.02% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 24 62 158.33% increase Mumbai 40 37 7.5% decrease Chennai 156 209 33.97% increase Kolkata 108 159 47.22% increase Total 328 467 42.38% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 410

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 663

Percentage difference: 61.71% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,561 FER’s were issued between the 30th of May and 5th of June. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 636 Mumbai 232 Chennai 495 Kolkata 198 Total 1,561

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 56 149 166.07% increase Mumbai 20 61 204.99% increase Chennai 69 134 94.20% increase Kolkata 32 101 215.63% increase Total 177 445 151.41% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 663 patent applications published in the journal on the 5th of June, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 134 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities were as follows – 1 application from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 13 applications from Pune, 30 applications from Bangalore, 36 applications from Chennai and 21 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 29th May 2020 to 5th June 2020 Delhi 408 1 Mumbai 671 33 Pune 348 13 Bangalore 529 30 Chennai 498 36 Hyderabad 280 21 Kolkata 76 0

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL 5th June 2020)

Total early publications 2,419 Total ordinary publications 14,768 Total applications published 17,187 Total grants in Delhi 3,329 Total grants in Mumbai 1,557 Total grants in Chennai 3,300 Total grants in Kolkata 1,670 Total Grants 9,856 Total applications examined 29,832

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 112 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,391 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 107

Total designs registered this Week: 112

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,391

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

