Copyright Office Updates

Public Notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has issued a Public Notice in reference to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, as part of the precautionary measures to be taken for the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid spread of the disease, has led to all the stakeholders raising concerns, due to which all hearings relating to copyright matters scheduled from 17.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 have been adjourned. These cases will be rescheduled in due course of time.

A copy of the notice may be accessed here.

