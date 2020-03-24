+91-80-26860424 / 34

Copyright Office Updates

BananaIP Counsels > Copyrights  > Copyright Office Updates
24 March 2020
Copyright Office Updates

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights, Intellectual Property

Public Notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has issued a Public Notice in reference to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, as part of the precautionary measures to be taken for the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid spread of the disease, has led to all the stakeholders raising concerns, due to which all hearings relating to copyright matters scheduled from 17.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 have been adjourned. These cases will be rescheduled in due course of time.

A copy of the notice may be accessed here.

 

Authored and compiled by  Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) 

Recent updates from the Copyright Office are brought to you jointly by the Entertainment Law and Consulting/Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected]  with the subject:  Copyright Office Updates

Disclaimer: Please note that these case updates have been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the decisions published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected]  for corrections and take down.

