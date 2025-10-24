Patent Associate Openings at BananaIP – Mechanical & Electronics

Summary BananaIP Counsels is hiring Patent Associates for its Mechanical and Electronics teams in Bangalore. If you have 2+ years in drafting and prosecution, strong engineering fundamentals, and a taste for innovation portfolios, this role puts you at the heart of cutting-edge technology. Send a crisp cover letter and CV to hr@bananaip.com.

BananaIP Counsels, a leading intellectual property law firm based in Bangalore, has announced openings for Patent Associates in its Mechanical and Electronics Patent Departments. The firm invites applications from candidates with strong technical foundations and a genuine interest in patent drafting, prosecution, and innovation management.

Patent Associate – Mechanical Patent Department

The Mechanical Patent Department at BananaIP Counsels is seeking professionals with expertise in mechanical technologies and systems. The role involves handling high-end patent projects, including drafting, prosecution, and technology analysis for diverse mechanical inventions.

Prerequisites:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Patent Drafting and Prosecution

Strong background in Mechanical Engineering (candidates with Mechanical background are preferred)

Excellent written and oral communication skills

A drive for continuous learning

Ability to work effectively in teams

Patent Associate – Electronics Patent Department

The Electronics Patent Department is looking for Patent Associates experienced in electronics, electrical, or communication technologies. The position entails working on projects involving cutting-edge electronic systems, digital technologies, and innovation-driven patent portfolios.

Prerequisites:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Patent Drafting and Prosecution

Strong background in Electronics, Electrical, or Communication Engineering

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Keen interest in emerging technologies and continuous learning

Ability to collaborate effectively within teams

Application Process

This is an offline opportunity based in Bangalore. Interested candidates may apply by sending an email to hr@bananaip.com.

Your application should include:

A cover letter indicating your background, experience, and career objectives

A CV outlining your educational qualifications and prior experience in patents and technology

All applications will be reviewed carefully, and shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the HR team.