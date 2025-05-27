Isha Foundation Secures Interim Relief in Defamation Case, Next Hearing in September

Summary Isha Foundation secures an interim relief in its defamation dispute against journalist Shyam Meera Singh. The takedown order for the contested YouTube video remains in force, with the matter seeing no substantial updates during the May proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for 9th September 2025.

In a defamation suit that spotlighted the tension between digital free speech and institutional reputation, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of Isha Foundation, a prominent yoga and spiritual organisation led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The Court passed an ex-parte ad interim injunction ordering Google LLC and other defendants to remove a YouTube video titled “Sadhguru EXPOSED: What’s happening in Jaggi Vasudev’s Ashram?” posted by journalist and content creator Shyam Meera Singh. The video, viewed over nine lakh times and heavily commented on, was found to tarnish the Foundation’s image.

Plaintiff’s Claims and Reliefs Sought

The Plaintiff, Isha Foundation, sought extensive relief against Google LLC (Defendant No. 1), its YouTube platform, social media intermediaries, and Shyam (Defendant No. 4). Isha Foundation’s main claims were:

Permanent and mandatory injunctions to delete all defamatory content across digital media, including blockchain, AI platforms, and metaverse outlets. A restraint against further dissemination or recreation of similar content. Damages to the tune of Rs. 3 crore. Costs of the proceedings and any other relief deemed appropriate.



Isha Foundation supported its case with credentials: it is a certified “Leading Yoga Institute” by the Ministry of AYUSH, serves as a training partner for Indian civil services, and commands over 16 million followers across 300 global centres.

Defendant’s Content and Conduct

Shyam’s video, uploaded on 24th February 2025, was allegedly based on an internal email that cast the Foundation in a defamatory light. Isha Foundation contended that this email was fabricated. Although Shyam sent emails seeking clarification, the Foundation responded promptly, stating the email was fake. Importantly, Shyam did not share the email with the Foundation or verify it with the purported senders.

The Court noted Singh’s promotional activity for the video, including tweets and posts prior to its upload, and found the title itself (“Sadhguru EXPOSED”) to be crafted for sensationalism. The video’s wide reach and provocative framing made the issue particularly urgent from a reputational standpoint.

Court’s Findings and Legal Reasoning

Justice Subramonium Prasad, applying the four-part test for interim injunction in defamation matters as laid down in Hanuman Beniwal v. Vinay Mishra, held:

The video was unarguably defamatory. The alleged source (the internal email) was unverified and discredited. No plausible defence had been raised by Shyam. There was evidence of intent to publish and promote the defamatory statement.

The Court concluded that the balance of convenience and risk of irreparable harm strongly favoured the Plaintiff. Citing Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund v. Kartick Das and Bloomberg TV v. Zee Entertainment, the Court ruled that the video had a direct impact on the dignity and reputation of the Plaintiff, and therefore warranted urgent interim protection.

Directions Issued

Shyam was restrained from publishing, sharing, or reposting the video or similar defamatory material. Google and other intermediary platforms were directed to take down the contested video and any derivative content. Members of the public were barred from uploading the same video until the next hearing.



The matter, initially listed for further proceedings on 9th May 2025, was adjourned without substantive developments and is now listed for hearing on 9th September, 2025.

Citation: Isha Foundation v. Google LLC & Ors., I.A. 6732-35/2025 in CS (OS) 159/2025 (High Court of Delhi, 12th March, 2025). Available at: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/170762296/, Visited on: 26/05/2025.

Further order, adjourning the matter to 09th September, 2025 passed on 09th May, 2025 is available at: https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/app/showlogo/1747120956_6822f33cdec21.pdf/2025, Visited on: 26/05/2025