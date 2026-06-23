Flying Under False Colours: Trademark Passing Off between Registered Mark Owners

Summary Reckitt Benckiser India Private Limited, proprietor of the iconic Robin brand and its Flying Bird device, sued Sauss Home Products Private Limited for trademark infringement, copyright infringement, and passing off before the Delhi High Court after Sauss obtained its own registrations for a practically identical Flying Bird device used on washing and cleaning products. A Single Judge granted Reckitt an interlocutory injunction in August 2025. Sauss's Division Bench appeal was dismissed on February 7, 2026, with the court holding that a party relying on prima facie fabricated documents to establish prior use cannot invoke a court of equity, and that Reckitt had established both priority of user and substantial goodwill in the Flying Bird mark. The judgment reaffirms that trademark passing off under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 survives the defendant's registration and cannot be defeated by Section 28(3) or Section 30(2)(e), provisions that operate exclusively in the infringement domain.

Background

Where both contestants in a trademark dispute carry registration certificates for the same mark used on the same goods, trademark passing off between registered proprietors becomes the only available battleground: infringement claims neutralise each other, leaving priority of user as the decisive question.

Reckitt Benckiser India Private Limited (“Reckitt”) is a subsidiary of the global Reckitt group, which traces the ROBIN brand and its associated bird device to 1899 and introduced both in India in 1936. In the 1990s, Reckitt commissioned a designer to reimagine the brand identity; the resulting Flying Bird device, a stylised robin in flight, was released nationally from November 1998. Reckitt obtained copyright registration for the Flying Bird device in 2001 (Registration No. A-59491/2001) and is the registered proprietor of the Flying Bird device under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (“Trade Marks Act”) across multiple classes, including in Class 3 for bleaching and laundry preparations with effect from April 7, 1998.

Sauss Home Products Private Limited (“Sauss”), a manufacturer of washing soaps, powders, and detergent products based in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, also holds registered trademarks for a Flying Bird device in Class 35 (2019) and Class 3 (2021, with effect from September 17, 2021). Sauss claimed its predecessor, Sabun Oudyogic Utpadan Sahakari Samiti Ltd, had adopted the Flying Bird device on April 1, 1976, predating Reckitt’s registrations by over two decades. In May 2023, Sauss filed a suit against Reckitt at the Commercial Court, Agra, obtaining an ex parte interim injunction; the Allahabad High Court stayed that order and the proceedings continued before it.

Reckitt then filed its own suit before the Delhi High Court (CS(Comm) 539/2023) alleging trademark infringement, copyright infringement, and passing off. On August 14, 2025, a Single Judge granted Reckitt’s interlocutory injunction, restraining Sauss from using the Flying Bird device and from reproducing Reckitt’s copyrighted artistic work. The Single Judge also rejected Sauss’s application for return of the plaint on territorial jurisdiction grounds. Sauss appealed both decisions to the Division Bench (FAO(OS)(COMM) 145/2025).

Issues

Whether Sauss’s reliance on a prima facie fabricated 1997 newspaper article disentitled it to interim relief under the doctrine of unclean hands. Whether the Delhi High Court had territorial jurisdiction given that Sauss was domiciled in Firozabad and its products were listed on IndiaMart, a B2B platform. Whether, when both parties hold registrations for practically identical marks on identical goods, Section 27(2) of the Trade Marks Act preserves a right of action for passing off. Whether Reckitt established prima facie priority of user and goodwill in the Flying Bird device mark sufficient to sustain an interlocutory injunction. Whether the Division Bench could disturb the Single Judge’s discretionary interlocutory order.

Sauss’s Arguments

Reckitt’s principal address is in Gurugram and Sauss is based in Firozabad; the appellant’s goods were not sold in Delhi. IndiaMart is a B2B platform on which no retail transactions occur and cannot confer territorial jurisdiction. Both Sauss and Reckitt are registered proprietors of the Flying Bird device. Sections 28(3) and 30(2)(e) of the Trade Marks Act give each registered proprietor the right to use its own mark; no infringement action can lie against a fellow registered proprietor. The simultaneous co-existence of identical registrations for identical goods generates triable issues of honest and concurrent user that preclude a court from granting an injunction at the interlocutory stage. Reckitt became aware of Sauss’s use of the Flying Bird device by May 2017 and again by August 2022 but filed the suit only in August 2023. That delay disentitles Reckitt to urgent interim relief. The Sainik Newspaper article was produced in direct response to a court direction to file best evidence of prior user. Sauss had filed an application to summon the editor-in-chief of the newspaper to explain the apparent discrepancy; absent that testimony, a finding of fabrication was premature. Restraining Sauss from using its own registered mark is tantamount to civil death for an enterprise whose entire product range carries that mark.



Reckitt’s Arguments

Reckitt holds a registered copyright in the Flying Bird device as an artistic work, and established Supreme Court authority holds that delay does not bar an injunction in a case of copyright infringement; the copyright ground alone entitles Reckitt to immediate relief. The Sainik Newspaper article, dated September 21, 1997, reports events that factually occurred in 2005 and 2012 respectively. Sauss offered no credible explanation for this chronological impossibility. The article surfaced only after three trademark oppositions and the Agra suit, none of which mentioned it, and only after the Single Judge specifically called upon both parties to produce their best evidence on priority of user, a context plainly designed to backstop Sauss’s 1976 claim. Reckitt’s use of the Flying Bird device dates from at least November 1998, supported by a published interview with the commissioned designer and a Chartered Accountant’s certificate covering sales from 2000 to 2023, with returns exceeding ₹23 crore in 2022 alone. Sauss’s own Agra suit specifically stated that its goods bearing the Flying Bird device were sold all over India, including Delhi; IndiaMart listing reinforced this. Goodwill was prima facie established on the materials on record; the scale of Reckitt’s sales under the Flying Bird mark makes any confusion between the marks immediately harmful.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Unclean Hands

The court found that the Sainik Newspaper article, filed by Sauss as its best evidence of 1976 user, was prima facie fabricated. The article, dated September 21, 1997, carried two reports: one about a Babar missile test allegedly conducted by Pakistan on September 20, 1997, and another about an attack on a United States Ambassador’s car in Peshawar. Reckitt placed on record published reports from national newspapers showing that the Babar missile test occurred on August 12, 2005, and that the Peshawar attack took place on September 4, 2012. Sauss could not dispute these dates either before the Single Judge or before the Division Bench.

The court held that equity is inherent in all proceedings for interlocutory injunctions and that trademark passing off is equitable in its foundations. A party who does not approach the court with clean hands ipso facto disentitles itself to relief. The court observed that filing a document that is prima facie fabricated is precisely the kind of conduct that equity cannot overlook. The court further observed that the obligation to explain a piece of evidence lies on the party tendering it, not on the court to investigate of its own motion. No application directing a court to summon a witness can substitute for the party’s own duty to explain a document whose authenticity is directly challenged. The court found particularly telling that the Sainik Newspaper article had not appeared in three trademark opposition proceedings or in the Agra suit, surfacing only after the court’s direction to produce best evidence, timed precisely to establish 1997 user and thereby outflank Reckitt’s claimed 1998 date. The court held that this ground alone disentitled Sauss to any interim relief.

Territorial Jurisdiction and the IndiaMart Question

The court noted that the availability of a party’s products on a marketplace website, even a B2B platform, confers jurisdiction on courts in any territory from which the website is accessible. The court observed that the relevant inquiry in trademark passing off cases is whether the infringing mark can reach consumers in the forum territory, not whether the platform facilitates retail or wholesale transactions. The court also found that Sauss had specifically represented in the Agra suit that its goods were sold across India; a party cannot claim all-India reach in one court and deny any Delhi presence before another.

Passing Off Between Registered Proprietors

The court observed that both Sauss and Reckitt were registered proprietors of practically identical Flying Bird device marks on identical goods, and that the marks were so similar that confusion in the mind of a consumer of average intelligence and imperfect recollection was self-evident. No infringement action was available to Reckitt, however, because the Trade Marks Act does not confer on any registered proprietor an exclusive right as against a fellow registered proprietor: that framework is governed by Section 28(3). The only available cause of action was passing off, and on that cause of action the decisive question reduced to a single issue: which party had priority of user and goodwill.

The court held that trademark passing off is a common law right, registration-agnostic in character. Section 27(2) of the Trade Marks Act expressly preserves every right of action for passing off goods as those of another, without qualification based on whether the defendant holds a registration. The court stated that the non obstante clause with which Section 27(2) opens ensures that no provision conferring rights on a registered proprietor, including Sections 28(3) and 30(2)(e), can be pleaded as a defence to a passing off claim. Relying on S. Syed Mohideen v. P. Sulochana Bai ((2016) 2 SCC 683), the court reaffirmed that a passing off action is fully maintainable even against a defendant who holds a valid registration; registration does not cleanse conduct that amounts to misrepresentation of trade origin.

Priority of User and Goodwill

The court observed that the Single Judge had placed the commencement of Reckitt’s user of the Flying Bird device at 2000, relying on two items of material: a Hindu Business Line article of July 1, 1999, reporting an interview with the commissioned designer confirming national rollout from November 1998, and a Chartered Accountant’s certificate covering sales from 2000 to 2023 and showing returns exceeding ₹23 crore in 2022 alone. Against this, the earliest credible evidence of Sauss’s use of the Flying Bird device was a document dated June 22, 2006. The Sainik Newspaper article intended to establish 1976 user had been found prima facie fabricated, and the only other documents produced by Sauss, a sales tax certificate and a CA certificate from 2023, referred exclusively to the mark “Pooja” with no mention of the Flying Bird device.

The court held, following Wander India Ltd. v. Antox India (P) Ltd. (1990 Supp SCC 727), that an appellate court may interfere with a Single Judge’s interlocutory injunction order only when the discretion was exercised arbitrarily, capriciously, or perversely, or in disregard of settled legal principles. An appellate court does not reassess the sufficiency of evidence; it asks whether the conclusion below was reasonably possible on the material. Finding no perversity in the Single Judge’s analysis, the court declined to disturb the findings on priority or goodwill.

Copyright: Delay Does Not Bar Relief

The court noted that Reckitt’s copyright registration for the Flying Bird device as an artistic work (Registration No. A-59491/2001) was an independent and self-sufficient basis for the injunction. The court stated that, per Midas Hygiene Industries v. Sudhir Bhatia ((2004) 3 SCC 90), delay in bringing suit does not bar a plaintiff from obtaining injunctive relief in a copyright infringement case. Sauss’s argument that Reckitt had delayed the suit by filing only in August 2023 despite knowledge of Sauss’s use since May 2017 therefore found no traction on the copyright ground.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court Division Bench held that:

Sauss’s reliance on the Sainik Newspaper article, which was prima facie fabricated and reported post-1997 events as having occurred in 1997, disentitled Sauss to any interim relief under the doctrine of unclean hands; a party approaching a court of equity must do so with clean hands. Listing of goods on IndiaMart, a B2B platform, is sufficient to establish that Sauss was carrying on business within the territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court; Sauss’s own representation of all-India reach in the Agra suit reinforced this conclusion. Between two registered proprietors of conflicting marks, no trademark infringement action is maintainable inter se; an action for passing off under Section 27(2) of the Trade Marks Act, however, remains fully available and is not defeated by Sections 28(3) or 30(2)(e), which operate only in the infringement domain. Reckitt established prima facie priority of user from at least 2000, substantial goodwill in the Flying Bird device with sales returns exceeding ₹23 crore in 2022 alone, and a valid copyright registration in the Flying Bird artistic work. Delay does not bar injunctive relief in copyright infringement proceedings. The Single Judge’s interlocutory order rests on material that supports the conclusions reached and discloses no arbitrary or perverse exercise of discretion warranting appellate interference. The appeal is dismissed; the Single Judge’s order restraining Sauss from using the Flying Bird device and from reproducing Reckitt’s copyrighted artistic work is maintained.



Case Citation: Division Bench ruling: Sauss Home Products Private Limited v. Reckitt Benckiser India Private Limited, FAO(OS)(COMM) 145/2025, High Court of Delhi (Division Bench), decided on February 7, 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/166593610/

Single Judge ruling: CS(Comm) 539/2023, High Court of Delhi, decided on August 14, 2025.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels