From Algorithms To AI: Patentability Under The 2025 CRI Draft Guidelines

The 2025 Draft CRI Guidelines issued by the Indian Patent Office refine the criteria for patentability of Computer Related Inventions (CRIs), emphasizing technical effect, inventive step, sufficiency of disclosure, and proper claim drafting for AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies.

The Draft Guidelines for Examination of Computer Related Inventions (CRIs), issued by the Indian Patent Office in March 2025, aim to bring greater clarity to the examination of patent applications concerning emerging digital technologies. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cloud Computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Terms/definitions

The guidelines begin with definitions of key terms relevant to CRIs, including:

Algorithm

Computer

Computer Network

Computer Programme

Computer System

Data

Firmware

Function

Hardware

Information

Per se

Software

Secure System

These terms form the foundation for interpretation and examination of CRI applications.

Legal provisions and recent jurisprudence

The guidelines cite multiple judicial decisions that have contributed to the evolution of CRI patent law in India. These include:

Ferid Allani v. Union of India (2019)

Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC v. Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs (2023 and 2024)

OpenTV Inc v. Controller of Patents and Designs (2023)

Raytheon Company v. Controller General of Patents and Designs (2023)

Ab Initio Technology LLC v. Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs (2024)

Blackberry Limited v. Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs (2024)

Caleb Suresh Motupalli v. Controller of Patents (2025)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Publ) v. Lava International Ltd (2024)

As per the Guidelines, these cases reinforce that CRIs can be patentable if they result in a technical effect or technical contribution, even if implemented via software or algorithms on general-purpose computing systems. The guidelines emphasize that substance, not form, must guide the examination, particularly where claims relate to system functionality, efficiency, security, or hardware interaction are involved.

Technical Effect and Patentability

Drawing from the above precedents, the guidelines reiterate that technical effect is a critical determinant in assessing patentability. As per the Guidelines, a technical effect, as defined, must represent a concrete technological improvement beyond abstract ideas or mental processes.

Examination procedure related to CRI applications

Novelty

Citing the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson v. Lava International Ltd (2024) decision, the guidelines adopt the Seven Stambhas Approach:

Understand the claims

Identify relevant prior art

Analyse prior art

Determine explicit and implicit disclosures

Assess material differences in view of claim scope

Verify novelty through combinations and specific elements

Document the novelty analysis and findings

Inventive Step

Citing Section 2(1)(ja), the guidelines define an inventive step as a technical advance or economic significance (or both), which is not obvious to a person skilled in the art. Relying on the Biswanath Prasad Radhey Shyam case, the guidelines insist on a strict and objective assessment of obviousness.

For CRIs, the invention must go beyond excluded subject matter, with a five-step test recommended:

Identify the person skilled in the art

Establish general knowledge in the domain

Define the inventive concept

Compare with prior art

Determine if the differences are obvious

If the innovation lies entirely in excluded subject matter such as an algorithm, the invention will not qualify as inventive.

Sufficiency of Disclosure

In line with Section 10(4) of the Patents Act, the guidelines emphasize that CRI specifications must fully describe:

The invention

The best method of performance

All technical components and operations

Citing Caleb Suresh Motupalli v. Controller of Patents (2025), the guidelines highlight that disclosures requiring undue experimentation or inventive faculty are non-compliant. Disclosures must be clear, replicable, and complete.

Disclosure Requirements

For AI Inventions

Clearly explain input-output transformations in AI systems

Detail training data, learning model, and outcomes for trained AI models

Describe pre-processing steps and their effects

For reinforcement learning, explain environment interactions

Show algorithm interaction with hardware or architecture

Disclose dataset traits when technical effect depends on them

For blockchain related inventions:

Describe cryptography, consensus, and network interaction

For novel ML techniques:

Provide complete architectural and functional descriptions

Claim Drafting and Interpretation

The guidelines reiterate that claims must be:

Clear and succinct and must comply with unity of invention requirements under Section 10(5) of the Patents Act, 1970.

Fairly based on the disclosure

Substantively examined for exclusions under Section 3(k)

For means-plus-function claims, corresponding structural features must be disclosed in the specification. Claims without such disclosure are not allowable.

Assessment of Excluded Subject Matter under Section 3(k)

The guidelines provide clarification on the following:

Mathematical Methods: Not patentable unless applied in a technical process solving real-world problems

Business Methods: Excluded if they automate known practices without technical improvement

Algorithms: Non-patentable in isolation; may be considered if producing tangible technical effects

Computer Programmes per se: Excluded unless the programme results in technical contribution or solves a specific technical problem via hardware interaction

Examples of Recognised Technical Effects

The guidelines provide a non-exhaustive list of technical effects that may support patentability:

Higher speed

Reduced hard disk access time

More economical use of memory

More efficient database search

Improved user interface

Better control of robotic arm

Improved reception/transmission of a radio signal

Simultaneous recording/playback of audio/video

Improved data compression techniques

Enhanced data security and authentication

Other Statutory Exclusions

With respect to Sections 3(m), 3(l), 3(n), and 3(o), the guidelines clarify that the Manual of Patent Practice and Procedure (MPPP) shall apply.

Conclusion

The draft CRI guidelines conclude with illustrative examples of patentable and non-patentable CRI claims, offering much-needed clarity for applicants and practitioners working at the intersection of IP and emerging technologies.

Link to the draft CRI guidelines 2025: https://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Images/pdf/Draft_CRI_Guidelines_Publication_March2025.pdf

Related Posts