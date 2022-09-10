Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 2nd September 2022 to 9th September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 9th of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1376 patent applications have been published in the 36th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1376 applications published in the journal, 557 applications account for early publications while 819 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1249 applications have been granted this week as compared to 1024 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 21.97%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 194 88 54.63% decrease Mumbai 70 167 138.57% increase Chennai 106 219 106.60% increase Kolkata 1 83 8200% increase Total 371 557 50.13% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 537 396 26.25% decrease Mumbai 195 172 11.79% decrease Chennai 159 219 37.73% increase Kolkata 37 32 13.51% decrease Total 928 819 11.74% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1299

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1376

Percentage difference: 5.92% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1249 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 530 Mumbai 259 Chennai 372 Kolkata 88 Total 1249

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 419 221 47.25% decrease Mumbai 158 111 29.74% decrease Chennai 319 205 35.73% decrease Kolkata 128 67 47.65% decrease Total 1024 604 41.01% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1376 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 243 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 50 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai, 32 applications from Hyderabad and 35 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 9th September 2022 2nd September 2022 to 9th September 2022 Delhi 805 27 Mumbai 1280 39 Pune 878 10 Bangalore 1482 50 Chennai 1605 50 Hyderabad 889 32 Kolkata 297 35

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 9th September 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 14,953 Total ordinary publications 32,661 Total applications published 47,614 Total grants in Delhi 7,684 Total grants in Mumbai 3,342 Total grants in Chennai 7,629 Total grants in Kolkata 2,697 Total Grants 21,352 Total applications examined 45,652

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 98 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9610 applications.

● Total designs registered in the last Week: 102

● Total designs registered this Week: 98

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9610

Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

