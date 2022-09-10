12 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 2nd September 2022 to 9th September 2022

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 9th of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1376 patent applications have been published in the 36th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1376 applications published in the journal, 557 applications account for early publications while 819 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1249 applications have been granted this week as compared to 1024 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 21.97%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1948854.63% decrease
Mumbai70167138.57% increase
Chennai106219106.60% increase
Kolkata1838200% increase
Total37155750.13% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi53739626.25% decrease
Mumbai19517211.79% decrease
Chennai15921937.73% increase
Kolkata373213.51% decrease
Total92881911.74% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1299
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1376
Percentage difference: 5.92% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1249 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi530
Mumbai259
Chennai372
Kolkata88
Total1249

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi41922147.25% decrease
Mumbai15811129.74% decrease
Chennai31920535.73% decrease
Kolkata1286747.65% decrease
Total102460441.01% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1376 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 243 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 27 applications from Delhi, 39 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 50 applications from Bangalore, 50 applications from Chennai, 32 applications from Hyderabad and 35 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 9th September 20222nd September 2022 to 9th September 2022
Delhi80527
Mumbai128039
Pune87810
Bangalore148250
Chennai160550
Hyderabad88932
Kolkata29735

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 9th September 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications14,953
Total ordinary publications32,661
Total applications published47,614
Total grants in Delhi7,684
Total grants in Mumbai3,342
Total grants in Chennai7,629
Total grants in Kolkata2,697
Total Grants21,352
Total applications examined45,652

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 98 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9610 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 102
● Total designs registered this Week: 98
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  9610
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys

The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the statistics with appropriate attribution and link it to the source. If you have any questions or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.