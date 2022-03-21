Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,162 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,162 applications published in the journal, 264 applications account for early publications while 898 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 500 applications have been granted last week as compared to 590 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 15.25%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|204
|81
|60.29% decrease
|Mumbai
|70
|55
|21.43% decrease
|Chennai
|113
|124
|9.73% increase
|Kolkata
|52
|4
|92.31% decrease
|Total
|439
|264
|39.86% decrease
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|537
|350
|34.82% decrease
|Mumbai
|107
|107
|–
|Chennai
|763
|429
|43.77% decrease
|Kolkata
|88
|12
|86.36% decrease
|Total
|1,495
|898
|39.93% decrease
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,934
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,162
Percentage difference: 39.92% decrease
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 2,662 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|1,110
|Mumbai
|496
|Chennai
|842
|Kolkata
|214
|Total
|2,662
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|223
|172
|22.87% decrease
|Mumbai
|102
|80
|21.57% decrease
|Chennai
|183
|177
|3.28% decrease
|Kolkata
|82
|71
|13.41% decrease
|Total
|590
|500
|15.25% decrease
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,162 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 146 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 15 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022
|Delhi
|371
|15
|Mumbai
|361
|22
|Pune
|321
|18
|Bangalore
|378
|41
|Chennai
|536
|32
|Hyderabad
|333
|16
|Kolkata
|140
|2
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|4,326
|Total ordinary publications
|10,047
|Total applications published
|14,373
|Total grants in Delhi
|2,530
|Total grants in Mumbai
|1,017
|Total grants in Chennai
|2,527
|Total grants in Kolkata
|899
|Total Grants
|6,973
|Total applications examined
|16,887
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 348
- Total designs registered this Week: 255
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels