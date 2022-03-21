1 day ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,162 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,162 applications published in the journal, 264 applications account for early publications while 898 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 500 applications have been granted last week as compared to 590 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 15.25%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 204 81 60.29% decrease
Mumbai 70 55 21.43% decrease
Chennai 113 124 9.73% increase
Kolkata 52 4 92.31% decrease
Total 439 264 39.86% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 537 350 34.82% decrease
Mumbai 107 107
Chennai 763 429 43.77% decrease
Kolkata 88 12 86.36% decrease
Total 1,495 898 39.93% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,934
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,162
Percentage difference: 39.92% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,662 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 1,110
Mumbai 496
Chennai 842
Kolkata 214
Total 2,662

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 223 172 22.87% decrease
Mumbai 102 80 21.57% decrease
Chennai 183 177 3.28% decrease
Kolkata 82 71 13.41% decrease
Total 590 500 15.25% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,162 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 146 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 15 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022
Delhi 371 15
Mumbai 36122
Pune 321 18
Bangalore 378 41
Chennai 536 32
Hyderabad 333 16
Kolkata 1402

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 4,326
Total ordinary publications 10,047
Total applications published 14,373
Total grants in Delhi 2,530
Total grants in Mumbai 1,017
Total grants in Chennai 2,527
Total grants in Kolkata 899
Total Grants 6,973
Total applications examined 16,887

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 255 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 3,375 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 348
  • Total designs registered this Week: 255
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 3,375

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

