Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 18th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,162 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,162 applications published in the journal, 264 applications account for early publications while 898 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 500 applications have been granted last week as compared to 590 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 15.25%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 204 81 60.29% decrease Mumbai 70 55 21.43% decrease Chennai 113 124 9.73% increase Kolkata 52 4 92.31% decrease Total 439 264 39.86% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 537 350 34.82% decrease Mumbai 107 107 – Chennai 763 429 43.77% decrease Kolkata 88 12 86.36% decrease Total 1,495 898 39.93% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,934

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,162

Percentage difference: 39.92% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,662 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 1,110 Mumbai 496 Chennai 842 Kolkata 214 Total 2,662

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 223 172 22.87% decrease Mumbai 102 80 21.57% decrease Chennai 183 177 3.28% decrease Kolkata 82 71 13.41% decrease Total 590 500 15.25% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,162 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 146 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 15 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 41 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 11th March 2022 to 18th March 2022 Delhi 371 15 Mumbai 361 22 Pune 321 18 Bangalore 378 41 Chennai 536 32 Hyderabad 333 16 Kolkata 140 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 4,326 Total ordinary publications 10,047 Total applications published 14,373 Total grants in Delhi 2,530 Total grants in Mumbai 1,017 Total grants in Chennai 2,527 Total grants in Kolkata 899 Total Grants 6,973 Total applications examined 16,887

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 255 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 3,375 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 348

Total designs registered this Week: 255

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 3,375