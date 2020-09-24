Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week
Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 36% in total number of renewal notices issued. Total of 10793 trademark applications published in the trademark journal. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty six percent (86%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of thirty two percent (32%) in the total number of registrations granted.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|16008
|15769
|A decrease of 1%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|7
|1
|A decrease of 86%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|10808
|10793
|A decrease of 1%
|Total Registrations Granted
|19423
|13190
|A decrease of 32%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|6708
|4267
|A decrease of 36%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between September 16th to September 23rd ,2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|2268
|1334
|1601
|1944
|2
|CHENNAI
|2316
|1453
|1475
|2480
|3
|DELHI
|4787
|3020
|4205
|4381
|4
|KOLKATA
|902
|498
|672
|752
|5
|MUMBAI
|2760
|1657
|2216
|3064
|Total
|13033
|7962
|10169
|12621
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to September 23rd, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 265868
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 124279
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 153455
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 165408
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
