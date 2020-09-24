Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week

Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 36% in total number of renewal notices issued. Total of 10793 trademark applications published in the trademark journal. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty six percent (86%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of thirty two percent (32%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 16008 15769 A decrease of 1% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 7 1 A decrease of 86% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 10808 10793 A decrease of 1% Total Registrations Granted 19423 13190 A decrease of 32% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued 6708 4267 A decrease of 36%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between September 16th to September 23rd ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 2268 1334 1601 1944 2 CHENNAI 2316 1453 1475 2480 3 DELHI 4787 3020 4205 4381 4 KOLKATA 902 498 672 752 5 MUMBAI 2760 1657 2216 3064 Total 13033 7962 10169 12621

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to September 23rd, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 265868

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 124279

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 153455

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 165408

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.