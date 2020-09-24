+91-80-26860424 / 34

Slow Pace at the Trademark Office this Week

24 September 2020
Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

Slow week at the trademark office with decrease of 36% in total number of renewal notices issued. Total of 10793 trademark applications published in the trademark journal. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty six percent (86%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of thirty two percent (32%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office1600815769A decrease of 1%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings71A decrease of 86%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal1080810793A decrease of 1%
Total Registrations Granted1942313190A decrease of 32%
Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices Issued67084267A decrease of 36%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between September 16th to September 23rd ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD2268133416011944
2CHENNAI2316145314752480
3DELHI4787302042054381
4KOLKATA902498672752
5MUMBAI2760165722163064
Total 1303379621016912621

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to September 23rd, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 265868
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 124279
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 153455
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 165408

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

