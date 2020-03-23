+91-80-26860424 / 34

Despite CoVid threat patent publications and grants increase at the IPO – Kudos to IPO

23 March 2020
Despite CoVid threat patent publications and grants increase at the IPO – Kudos to IPO

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week's Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 20th of March 2020.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 774 patent applications have been published in the 12th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 774 applications published in the journal, 164 applications account for early publications while 610 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 735 applications have been granted last week as compared to 425 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 72.94%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi760757.14% increase
Mumbai253540% increase
Chennai546622.22% increase
Kolkata13376.92% decrease
Total9916465.65% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi17222631.39% increase
Mumbai1329627.27% decrease
Chennai22825913.15% increase
Kolkata762961.84% decrease
Total6086100.32% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 707

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 774

Percentage difference: 9.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1209 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi478
Mumbai220
Chennai377
Kolkata134
Total1209

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi13727097.08% increase
Mumbai65130100% increase
Chennai16122137.26% increase
Kolkata6211483.87% increase
Total42573572.94% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 774 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 125 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 34 applications from Delhi, 8 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai and 20 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date13th March 2020 to 20th March 2020
Delhi27834
Mumbai4108
Pune2359
Bangalore25524
Chennai29727
Hyderabad16020
Kolkata343

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,655
Total ordinary publications10,573
Total applications published12,228
Total grants in Delhi2511
Total grants in Mumbai1167
Total grants in Chennai2336
Total grants in Kolkata1179
Total Grants7,133
Total applications examined20,603

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 252 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2770 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 174
  • Total designs registered this Week: 252

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2770

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

