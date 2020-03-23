Despite CoVid threat patent publications and grants increase at the IPO – Kudos to IPO

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 20th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 774 patent applications have been published in the 12th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 774 applications published in the journal, 164 applications account for early publications while 610 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 735 applications have been granted last week as compared to 425 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 72.94%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 7 60 757.14% increase Mumbai 25 35 40% increase Chennai 54 66 22.22% increase Kolkata 13 3 76.92% decrease Total 99 164 65.65% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 172 226 31.39% increase Mumbai 132 96 27.27% decrease Chennai 228 259 13.15% increase Kolkata 76 29 61.84% decrease Total 608 610 0.32% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 707

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 774

Percentage difference: 9.47% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1209 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 478 Mumbai 220 Chennai 377 Kolkata 134 Total 1209

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 137 270 97.08% increase Mumbai 65 130 100% increase Chennai 161 221 37.26% increase Kolkata 62 114 83.87% increase Total 425 735 72.94% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 774 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 125 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 34 applications from Delhi, 8 applications from Mumbai, 9 applications from Pune, 24 applications from Bangalore, 27 applications from Chennai and 20 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 13th March 2020 to 20th March 2020 Delhi 278 34 Mumbai 410 8 Pune 235 9 Bangalore 255 24 Chennai 297 27 Hyderabad 160 20 Kolkata 34 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,655 Total ordinary publications 10,573 Total applications published 12,228 Total grants in Delhi 2511 Total grants in Mumbai 1167 Total grants in Chennai 2336 Total grants in Kolkata 1179 Total Grants 7,133 Total applications examined 20,603

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 252 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2770 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 174

Total designs registered this Week: 252

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2770

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

