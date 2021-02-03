Copyright, Information Technology and eCommerce Govt. Notifications-2021

Meity announces Public Consultation for draft of the National Strategy on Blockchain

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently published the draft National Strategy on Blockchain, in consultation with various stakeholders including academia, industry and government.

MeitY has now issued a notification calling for suggestions from the public with regard to the draft National Strategy on Blockchain.

A copy of the notification may be accessed here.

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

Recent updates from the Copyright Office are brought to you jointly by the Entertainment Law and Consulting/Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Copyright Office Updates

Disclaimer: Please note that these case updates have been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the decisions published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.