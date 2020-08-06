A Whooping 8271 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

A Whooping 8271 trademark registrations granted this week, Decrease of 44% in total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Total of 1048 renewal notices issued by the Trademark Office this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a decrease of forty four percent (44) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a decrease of twenty nine percent (29%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal by trademark office. However, we see that the Trademark Registry has granted eight thousand two hundred and seventy-one (8271) registrations applications, along with an increase of one hundred and thirty percent (130%) in the total number of renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 10326 13130 An increase of 27% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 588 330 A decrease of 44% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 12544 8913 A decrease of 29% Total Registrations Granted 7 8271 An increase of 118057% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued 456 1048 An increase of 130%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between July 30th to August 6th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1301 1004 889 1153 2 CHENNAI 1882 1020 1000 1385 3 DELHI 3520 2535 4392 2722 4 KOLKATA 436 421 602 302 5 MUMBAI 1948 1292 1166 2239 Total 9087 6272 8049 7801

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to August 6th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 194694

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 87674

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 146902

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 88895

