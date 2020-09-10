A Whooping 20,000 Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

A whooping 20,000 trademark registrations granted this week. Total of 10764 trademark applications published in the trademark journal. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

We can see an overall increase in the total working capacity of the Indian Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of one hundred and fifty nine percent (159%) in the total number of registrations granted. Similarly, there has been an increase of thirteen percent (13%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of ninety-eight (98%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 16819 16275 A decrease of 3% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 102 2 A decrease of 98% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 9886 10764 An increase of 9% Total Registrations Granted 8154 21122 An increase of 159% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued 8732 9875 An increase of 13%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between September 2nd to September 9th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 2143 1227 1301 3371 2 CHENNAI 2368 1517 1458 3457 3 DELHI 4381 3333 4646 7844 4 KOLKATA 778 470 637 858 5 MUMBAI 2664 1776 1857 4695 Total 12334 8323 9899 20225

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to September 9th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 243951

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 113367

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 162940

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 137527

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.