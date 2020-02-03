8000 patent applications examined till date, 2667 patents granted

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 31st of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1007 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1007 applications published in the journal, 102 applications account for early publications while 905 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 589 applications have been granted last week as compared to 556 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 5.93%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 9 10 11.11% increase Mumbai 24 47 95.83% increase Chennai 70 44 37.14% decrease Kolkata — 1 — Total 103 102 0.97% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 390 332 14.87% decrease Mumbai 150 113 24.66% decrease Chennai 323 365 13% increase Kolkata 182 95 47.80% decrease Total 1045 905 13.39% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1148

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1007

Percentage difference: 12.28% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1822 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 685 Mumbai 276 Chennai 673 Kolkata 188 Total 1822

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 195 253 29.74% increase Mumbai 94 81 13.82% increase Chennai 184 168 8.69% decrease Kolkata 83 87 4.81% increase Total 556 589 5.93% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1007 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 123 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai, 13 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 24th January 2020 to 31st January 2020 Delhi 151 19 Mumbai 216 17 Pune 104 34 Bangalore 115 19 Chennai 174 17 Hyderabad 71 13 Kolkata 16 4

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications 759 Total ordinary publications 5166 Total applications published 5925 Total grants in Delhi 958 Total grants in Mumbai 410 Total grants in Chennai 867 Total grants in Kolkata 432 Total Grants 2667 Total applications examined 8327

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 192 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1133 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 196

Total designs registered this Week: 192

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1133

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

