8000 patent applications examined till date, 2667 patents granted

03 February 2020
8000 patent applications examined till date, 2667 patents granted

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 31st of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1007 patent applications have been published in the 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1007 applications published in the journal, 102 applications account for early publications while 905 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 589 applications have been granted last week as compared to 556 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 5.93%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi91011.11% increase
Mumbai244795.83% increase
Chennai704437.14% decrease
Kolkata1
Total1031020.97% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi39033214.87% decrease
Mumbai15011324.66% decrease
Chennai32336513% increase
Kolkata1829547.80% decrease
Total104590513.39% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1148

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1007

Percentage difference: 12.28% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics 

A total of 1822 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi685
Mumbai276
Chennai673
Kolkata188
Total1822

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi19525329.74% increase
Mumbai948113.82% increase
Chennai1841688.69% decrease
Kolkata83874.81% increase
Total5565895.93% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1007 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 123 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 19 applications from Delhi, 17 applications from Mumbai, 34 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 17 applications from Chennai, 13 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date24th January 2020 to 31st January 2020
Delhi15119
Mumbai21617
Pune10434
Bangalore11519
Chennai17417
Hyderabad7113
Kolkata164

Patent statistics summary (1st of January till date)

Total early publications759
Total ordinary publications5166
Total applications published5925
Total grants in Delhi958
Total grants in Mumbai410
Total grants in Chennai867
Total grants in Kolkata432
Total Grants2667
Total applications examined8327

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 192 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 1133 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 196
  • Total designs registered this Week: 192

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 1133

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

