61% Decrease in the Trademark Examinations this Week
61% decrease in the total trademark applications examined this week, a decrease of 5937 in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The effects of the Corona virus can be seen on the Indian Trademark Office as well. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by sixty one percent (61%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of sixty nine percent (69%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can still see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total number of registrations granted.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|9715
|3810
|A decrease of 61%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|8645
|2708
|A decrease of 69%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|15683
|5577
|A decrease of 62%
|Total Registrations Granted
|6381
|7320
|An increase of 15%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8459
|1880
|A decrease of 78%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2608
|1841
|A decrease of 29%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between March 18th, 2020 to March 25th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|762
|249
|750
|778
|2
|CHENNAI
|1389
|315
|802
|1102
|3
|DELHI
|2483
|701
|1846
|2144
|4
|KOLKATA
|452
|108
|264
|248
|5
|MUMBAI
|1419
|348
|1325
|1361
|Total
|6505
|1721
|4987
|5633
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 25th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 83954
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36114
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74706
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 76850
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
