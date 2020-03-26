61% Decrease in the Trademark Examinations this Week

61% decrease in the total trademark applications examined this week, a decrease of 5937 in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The effects of the Corona virus can be seen on the Indian Trademark Office as well. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by sixty one percent (61%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of sixty nine percent (69%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can still see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9715 3810 A decrease of 61% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 8645 2708 A decrease of 69% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 15683 5577 A decrease of 62% Total Registrations Granted 6381 7320 An increase of 15% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8459 1880 A decrease of 78% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2608 1841 A decrease of 29%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 18th, 2020 to March 25th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 762 249 750 778 2 CHENNAI 1389 315 802 1102 3 DELHI 2483 701 1846 2144 4 KOLKATA 452 108 264 248 5 MUMBAI 1419 348 1325 1361 Total 6505 1721 4987 5633

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 25th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 83954

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36114

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74706

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 76850

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

