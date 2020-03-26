+91-80-26860424 / 34

61% Decrease in the Trademark Examinations this Week

26 March 2020
61% Decrease in the Trademark Examinations this Week

Decorative

61% decrease in the total trademark applications examined this week, a decrease of 5937 in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The effects of the Corona virus can be seen on the Indian Trademark Office as well. The total number of trademark applications examined has decreased by sixty one percent (61%). Similarly, there has been a decrease of sixty nine percent (69%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we can still see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total number of registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office97153810A decrease of 61%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings86452708A decrease of 69%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal156835577A decrease of 62%
Total Registrations Granted63817320An increase of 15%
Total Hearing Notices Issued84591880A decrease of 78%
Total Renewal Notices Issued26081841A decrease of 29%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between March 18th, 2020 to March 25th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD762249750778
2CHENNAI13893158021102
3DELHI248370118462144
4KOLKATA452108264248
5MUMBAI141934813251361
Total 6505172149875633

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 25th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 83954
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36114
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 74706
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 76850

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

 

