5900 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
Decrease of 24 percent in total trademark applications examined this week. A total of 9100 trademark registrations granted this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The Trademark Registry had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of twenty four percent (24%) in the total trademark applications disposed through show cause hearings. We can also see a decrease of sixty six percent (66%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, there has been a significant increase of fifty-seven (57%) in the total number of applications published in the Trademark Journal.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|6382
|5183
|A decrease of 19%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2053
|1556
|A decrease of 24%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|3975
|6250
|An increase of 57%
|Total Registrations Granted
|8732
|9100
|An increase of 4%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|12369
|4245
|A decrease of 66%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|4569
|0
|A decrease of 456900%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between May 12th to May 19th, 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|913
|663
|1034
|1259
|2
|CHENNAI
|1228
|1023
|962
|1790
|3
|DELHI
|2016
|1996
|2616
|3461
|4
|KOLKATA
|389
|319
|439
|516
|5
|MUMBAI
|1356
|1182
|1199
|2074
|Total
|5902
|5183
|6250
|9100
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 19th, 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 167940
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 81920
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 91058
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 163512
