5900 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

Decrease of 24 percent in total trademark applications examined this week. A total of 9100 trademark registrations granted this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Trademark Registry had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of twenty four percent (24%) in the total trademark applications disposed through show cause hearings. We can also see a decrease of sixty six percent (66%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, there has been a significant increase of fifty-seven (57%) in the total number of applications published in the Trademark Journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 6382 5183 A decrease of 19% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2053 1556 A decrease of 24% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 3975 6250 An increase of 57% Total Registrations Granted 8732 9100 An increase of 4% Total Hearing Notices Issued 12369 4245 A decrease of 66% Total Renewal Notices Issued 4569 0 A decrease of 456900%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between May 12th to May 19th, 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 913 663 1034 1259 2 CHENNAI 1228 1023 962 1790 3 DELHI 2016 1996 2616 3461 4 KOLKATA 389 319 439 516 5 MUMBAI 1356 1182 1199 2074 Total 5902 5183 6250 9100

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to May 19th, 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 167940

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 81920

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 91058

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 163512

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Varun Gopalakrishnan

