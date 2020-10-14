58% Decrease in Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

58% decrease in trademark registrations granted this week. A total of 7438 applications examined this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty nine percent (89%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of fifty eight percent (58%) in the total number of registrations granted. However, we can also see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 13579 14689 An increase of 8% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 9 1 A decrease of 89% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8347 9591 An increase of 15% Total Registrations Granted 5045 2132 A decrease of 58% Total Hearing Notices Issued 2000 N/A A decrease of 99% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3082 3041 A decrease of 1%

Total Number of New Applications Received between October 7th to October 14th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1999 1340 1535 164 2 CHENNAI 2235 1275 1739 241 3 DELHI 4230 2762 3218 1095 4 KOLKATA 737 505 516 135 5 MUMBAI 2376 1556 1979 392 Total 11577 7438 8987 2027

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to October 14th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 296126

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 137901

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 164752

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 180011

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

