58% Decrease in Trademark Registrations Granted this Week
58% decrease in trademark registrations granted this week. A total of 7438 applications examined this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty nine percent (89%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of fifty eight percent (58%) in the total number of registrations granted. However, we can also see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|13579
|14689
|An increase of 8%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|9
|1
|A decrease of 89%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|8347
|9591
|An increase of 15%
|Total Registrations Granted
|5045
|2132
|A decrease of 58%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|2000
|N/A
|A decrease of 99%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|3082
|3041
|A decrease of 1%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between October 7th to October 14th ,2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1999
|1340
|1535
|164
|2
|CHENNAI
|2235
|1275
|1739
|241
|3
|DELHI
|4230
|2762
|3218
|1095
|4
|KOLKATA
|737
|505
|516
|135
|5
|MUMBAI
|2376
|1556
|1979
|392
|Total
|11577
|7438
|8987
|2027
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to October 14th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 296126
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 137901
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 164752
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 180011
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
