58% Decrease in Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

14 October 2020
58% Decrease in Trademark Registrations Granted this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
58% decrease in trademark registrations granted this week. A total of 7438 applications examined this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall decrease in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been a decrease of eighty nine percent (89%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has also been a decrease of fifty eight percent (58%) in the total number of registrations granted. However, we can also see an increase of fifteen percent (15%) in the total applications published in the trademark journal.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office1357914689An increase of 8%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings91A decrease of 89%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal83479591An increase of 15%
Total Registrations Granted50452132A decrease of 58%
Total Hearing Notices Issued2000N/AA decrease of 99%
Total Renewal Notices Issued30823041A decrease of 1%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between October 7th to October 14th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD199913401535164
2CHENNAI223512751739241
3DELHI4230276232181095
4KOLKATA737505516135
5MUMBAI237615561979392
Total 11577743889872027

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to October 14th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 296126
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 137901
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 164752
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 180011

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

