Summary In the case of Qualyst Transporter Solutions LLC v. The Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, the Bombay High Court stated that a remand for a fresh hearing in patent proceedings does not automatically reopen the entire examination process. The Court held that, in the facts of the case, the Patent Office could not introduce entirely new prior art references or wholly new objections after remand when the earlier order was set aside only for breach of natural justice. The Controller could clarify or develop objections already forming part of the record, but could not use the remand as a fresh examination.

Background

Patent Examination Remand

The petitioner had filed a patent application that had gone through examination for several years. The First Examination Report was issued in December 2020. The petitioner filed its response and claim amendments in June 2021. Hearing notices followed in August and September 2021.

The Patent Office later passed an order against the petitioner. That order was challenged before the High Court. During the earlier proceedings, the respondent accepted that the order was unsustainable because questions had been raised for the first time in the impugned order without giving the petitioner an opportunity to deal with them. The Court therefore set aside the order and remanded the matter for a fresh hearing before an independent Controller.

After remand, the Patent Office issued a hearing notice in January 2026. According to the petitioner, this notice did not merely give a fresh hearing on the existing record. It introduced new objections and new prior art references. The petitioner therefore filed the interim application seeking clarification that the remand was limited to the earlier record and did not permit a fresh examination.

Questions Before the Court

Whether the earlier remand order permitted the Patent Office to reopen the patent examination process and raise fresh objections and new prior art references. Whether a direction for fresh hearing and fresh consideration before an independent Controller must be read as a limited remand in the facts of the case. Whether the Controller could go beyond the earlier examination record after remand when the original defect was only breach of natural justice.

Arguments Presented By the Parties

Petitioner’s Arguments

The petitioner argued that the remand order was clear and required only a fresh hearing, not a fresh examination.

The examination process had already concluded, and the matter had reached the hearing stage when the earlier refusal order was passed.

The respondent had conceded that the earlier order was vitiated because objections were raised for the first time without notice.

No liberty was sought or granted to introduce fresh objections or new prior art after remand.

The new hearing notice introduced entirely new objections and prior art references, which amounted to reopening the examination process.

A remand must be followed according to its terms, and the authority receiving the matter cannot enlarge the scope of remand.

Respondent’s Arguments

The respondent argued that the application was misconceived because the remand order did not expressly prohibit the Controller from raising further objections.

The petitioner could respond to the objections before the Patent Office and challenge any adverse order later.

Patent prosecution involves public interest because a patent creates a statutory monopoly against the world.

The Patent Office has statutory duties under the Patents Act and can communicate further objections through a hearing notice.

The 2011 Patent Office Circular permitted further objections to be raised through a hearing notice where they arise upon consideration of the applicant’s response.

The respondent relied on patent cases where courts had accepted the need to communicate all objections in writing before hearing.

Court’s Analysis

The Court first accepted that the Controller generally has the power to raise further objections during patent examination, provided those objections are communicated properly through a hearing notice. The Court also accepted that patent prosecution is not the same as ordinary civil litigation because the grant of a patent involves public interest.

However, according to the Court, that general principle did not decide the present case. The real issue was not whether a Controller can generally raise further objections in patent examination. The issue was whether, after this particular remand order, the Controller could go beyond the scope of that order.

The Court said that the earlier remand order had to be read in its factual setting. The earlier refusal order had been set aside because objections had been raised for the first time without giving the petitioner an opportunity to meet them. The defect was therefore a breach of natural justice. The remand was meant to cure that defect by giving the petitioner a fresh hearing.

The Court observed that, at the time of remand, the Controller did not suggest that the examination was incomplete. No liberty was sought to raise fresh objections or to introduce new prior art. The direction that the matter be completed within three months also showed that the matter was not meant to go back to the beginning of examination.

The judgment recorded that the expression “considered afresh” could not be read in isolation. It had to be understood in the context in which the remand was made. In the Court’s view, it meant that the petitioner had to receive a proper hearing on the existing objections and existing record. It did not mean that the Patent Office could start the examination process again.

The Court also drew a distinction between clarifying or developing objections already on record and introducing wholly new grounds or prior art. The former was permitted. The latter was not. The Controller could explain, elaborate, or develop objections that already emerged from the examination record and existing prior art. But the Controller could not bring in entirely new prior art references or wholly new grounds of objection because that would effectively amount to a fresh examination.

Findings

The findings of the Court are as follows:

The interim application was allowed.

The earlier remand order was limited to curing the breach of natural justice by granting a fresh hearing.

The direction that the matter be “considered afresh” did not permit reopening the examination process de novo.

The Controller could not introduce entirely new prior art references or wholly new grounds of objection after remand.

The Controller could elaborate, clarify, or further develop objections already emerging from the existing examination record and prior art.

The hearing was directed to be completed and the order passed within eight weeks from the date of uploading of the order.

Relevant Paras

Paragraph 31(B)

“A plain reading of the Order of Remand makes it clear that the earlier Order was set aside solely because certain questions had been raised for the first time at the hearing without having been previously communicated to the Petitioner, thereby depriving the Petitioner of an opportunity to address them. The impugned Order thus stood vitiated since there was a breach of the principles of natural justice, to which the Respondent had specifically conceded, and the matter was remanded for a fresh hearing. Significantly, when the Order of Remand was passed, the Controller did not suggest that any further objections were required or that the objections raised during the hearing were justified, nor was any liberty to raise fresh objections on remand even sought for. It was thus, and in this context, that the matter was directed to be heard and decided afresh within three months of the Order of Remand, as it was common ground that the stage of examination was well over.”

Paragraph 31(C)

“While it is true that the Order of Remand records that the matter was to be “considered afresh before an independent Controller”, use of such nomenclature must be read in the context of the facts in which the Order of Remand was passed and cannot be read in isolation. The remand was directed because the Petitioner had been denied an opportunity of meeting certain objections; it was not founded on any perceived deficiency in the examination process itself. Equally, and as already noted in (B) above, there was no suggestion from the Controller that the examination was incomplete, defective, or otherwise required to be reopened. The direction that the matter be “considered afresh” must therefore be understood as requiring a fresh hearing after granting the Petitioner an opportunity to deal with the objections already raised and not as starting the examination process afresh or reopening the same.”

Paragraph 31(E)

“I am conscious that patent prosecution stands on a somewhat different footing from ordinary civil litigation and that considerations of public interest necessarily inform the grant of patent rights. However, that distinction does not materially assist the Respondent in the facts of the present case since the issue at hand, as already noted in (A) above, is not whether the Controller, as a matter of statutory power, may generally raise further objections during prosecution but whether the Controller can now exceed and go beyond the specific terms and limited purpose of the Order of Remand.”

Paragraph 32

“At the same time, it is clarified that this Order shall not preclude the Respondent from elaborating upon, clarifying, or further developing objections that already emerge from the examination record and the prior art references forming part of the proceedings as they stood when the Impugned Order was passed. What is impermissible, however, having regard to the peculiar facts of the present case and the limited scope of the Order of Remand, is the introduction of entirely new prior art references or wholly new grounds of objection. To permit such a course would, in effect, amount to reopening the examination process itself, which is beyond the remit of the Order of Remand.”

Case Citation

Qualyst Transporter Sols. LLC v. Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs, 2026:BHC-OS:13159, Interim Application No. 1778 of 2026 in Commercial Miscellaneous Petition No. 61 of 2025, ¶¶ 31-32 (Bom. H.C. June 15, 2026), https://indiankanoon.org/doc/179908641/.

Disclaimer

This case blog is based on the author’s understanding of the judgment. Understandings and opinions of others may differ. An AI application was used to generate parts of this case blog based on user inputs and prompts.